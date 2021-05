I’m sitting here Monday morning with my first cup of coffee, contemplating a weekend that felt almost normal after things got crazy some 14-months ago. It seemed like forever since my family had gotten together but, buoyed by vaccinations, we managed it for a Mother’s Day dinner in Frederick, South Dakota, that Mom didn’t even have to cook for. Well, she did make her epic potato salad, but I think the rest of the ribs, beans, salads, and desserts came from my sisters and sister-in-law. Just when I think I’m a fairly competent cook, I eat a meal like that and realize I have a long way to go.