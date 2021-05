One of the most important turning points in British economic history occurred in the mid-1860s when a Conservative prime minister – Sir Robert Peel – acted against the interests of the party’s traditional landowning supporters and his earlier beliefs to embrace “free trade”. He abolished the “corn laws”, the tariffs on imported food (or, at least, grain). The Tories were acting under pressure from angry and hungry urban workers in what could be called Yellow Wall – Whig or Liberal – seats (as well as, it must be said, the starving Irish).