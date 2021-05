Southern Local Elementary School recognized some real heroes–students who raised more than $4,800 during the 2021 American Heart Association fundraiser. Children collected funds and took part in Move-A-Thon activities in March to promote heart health. In the end, they were treated to a picnic lunch on April 28 with SLES officials dressed as superheroes. Pictured are, from left, school nurse Heidi McIntosh as Batgirl, assistant principal Emily Brinker as Wonder Woman, principal Rich Wright as Captain America and physical education teacher Kathy Randolph as The Flash with top moneymaker Carter Davis, a second-grader who raised $753.45 for the cause (Submitted Photo)