"And now, the end is near. As I face that final curtain.....I've traveled each and every highway. But more, much more than this. I did it my way" -Frank Sinatra/Elvis Presley. Folks, I've got to tell you that I'm in a very reflective place in my life. The fact that I won't be working in radio by the end of next year is a distinct possibility. And I find myself wondering quite often, what's next?