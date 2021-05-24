USDA Releases 90-Day Progress Report on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced the names of individuals who will hold senior staff positions in Washington, D.C. Kim Peyser was named Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration. Most recently, Peyser served as the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of Commerce. Prior to taking on that position, she was a member of the President Biden’s transition team leading on appointments for both the Department of Commerce and the Small Business Administration. Peyser brings deep experience building and leading teams both in and outside of government. Peyser spent six years of service in two agencies during the Obama-Biden Administration. She received a master’s in public policy from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University.