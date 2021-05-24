newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA Releases 90-Day Progress Report on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today published the 90-Day Progress Report on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry. USDA states the report represents an important step toward in President Biden’s Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad and shift towards a whole-of-department approach to climate solutions. The Order, signed January 27, states that, “America’s farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners have an important role to play in combating the climate crisis and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, by sequestering carbon in soils, grasses, trees, and other vegetation and sourcing sustainable bioproducts and fuels.”

www.mychesco.com
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Smart Agriculture#Agricultural Research#Agricultural Productivity#Climate Research#90 Day Progress Report#American#Usda Stakeholders#Climate Resilience#Climate Solutions#Forest Landowners#Agricultural Challenges#Farmers#Biodiversity#Natural Resources#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Ranchers#Soils#Chester County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturejacksonms.gov

UUnited States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to Host Virtual Job Fair Through Jobs For Jacksonians June 2

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE (USDA) TO HOST VIRTUAL JOB FAIR THROUGH JOBS FOR JACKSONIANS JUNE 2. (JACKSON, MISS) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in conjunction with the Jobs for Jacksonians program and Tougaloo College, will hold a virtual job fair Wednesday, June 2 from 9 am – 2 pm. This event will serve as a great opportunity for recent graduates, graduate students, current college seniors and college graduates. The USDA has over 2,000 immediate entry level job opportunities available. The hiring managers are excited to fill these vacancies with Mississippians that are eager to start their careers. Job seekers who are interested in these opportunities are asked to submit their resumes and “unofficial transcripts” to jbarnett@jacksonms.gov.
Congress & Courtsthepigsite.com

More than 450 farm groups urge US Congress to invest in climate-focused agriculture

The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC) sent a letter on behalf of more than 450 farm and rural development organizations and businesses from across the country, calling on Congressional leadership to invest more than $200 billion over ten years to bolster farm bill conservation, research, renewable energy, forestry, and regional food system and supply chain resilience programs, in addition to the agriculture, forestry, and rural-related elements already contained in the President’s American Jobs Plan.
Agriculturefarms.com

Is Carbon the ‘Crop’ of the Future?

An increasing awareness and concern about the environment, changes in government policy, America’s re-entry into the Paris Agreement and a robust demand for carbon offsets all point toward an appetite for a different type of agricultural crop – carbon. “There has been an increasing amount of discussion on how to...
Agriculturefeedstuffs.com

Purdue report documents nationwide agricultural injuries

Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program has released the annual 2020 Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities report. The program reported 64 fatal and nonfatal cases involving agricultural confined spaces, including 35 grain entrapments, seven falls into or from grain storage structures, four asphyxiations and 12 equipment entanglements.
AgricultureBay News 9

Ag Report: Regenerative agriculture explained

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Regenerative agriculture aims to better the environment and there are a number of ways farmers attempt to practice that philosophy. Regenerative agriculture is a philosophy by which farmers attempt to conserve the land they use. Regenerative agriculture practices include, but are not limited to no-till farming, cover...
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA Initiative to Quantify Climate Benefits of CRP

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency announced an initiative to quantify the climate benefits of CRP contracts. The multi-year effort will enable USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while supporting USDA’s goal of putting American agriculture and forestry at the center of climate-smart solutions to address climate change.
Quincy, FLsoutheastagnet.com

Commissioner Nikki Fried Joins USDA Event on American Rescue Plan Debt Relief for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Monica Rainge, U.S. Representative Al Lawson, Jr. (FL-5), and others to highlight historic American Rescue Plan provisions that provide $4 billion in debt relief to socially disadvantaged farmers, ranchers, and growers. They were joined at the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Research and Extension Center in Quincy, Florida by FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., FAMU College of Agriculture and Food Sciences Dean Robert Taylor, Ph.D., Gadsden County Commission Chair Brenda Holt, Quincy Mayor Ronte R. Harris, and approximately fifty farmers and ranchers from across North Florida.
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Gillibrand seeks relief for New York dairy farmers

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is calling for additional U.S. Department of Agriculture payments to dairy farmers to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and a review of what she says may be corruption in milk pricing. “Over the last year, schools and restaurants closed and stopped making their...
AgricultureDodge City Daily Globe

USDA announces initiative to quantify benefits of conservation program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency recently announced an initiative to quantify the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program contracts. This multiyear effort will enable USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while supporting USDA’s goal of putting U.S. agriculture and forestry at the center of climate-smart solutions to address climate change.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

USDA forecasts record farm exports in FY 2021

The Department of Agriculture projects U.S. farm exports for 2021 at $164 billion, the highest on record. USDA announced its quarterly agricultural trade forecast this week. The results represent an increase of $28 billion, or 21 percent, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA’s previous 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in 2014.
Agricultureagdaily.com

Applications now open for Progressive Agriculture Safety Day

On the farm, safety is of the upmost importance. To celebrate the continued effort of farm safety, the Progressive Agriculture Foundation announced that interested individuals, organizations, and companies can apply to host a Progressive Agriculture Safety Day during the 2022 calendar year. “Sadly, it is estimated that about every three...
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

Stabenow Urges USDA to Implement Food and Ag Supply Chain Provisions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow urges the Department of Agriculture to implement American Rescue Plan provisions to protect food and farm workers. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Stabenow states the American Rescue Plan “included resources so that the people who power our...
Agricultureagnetwest.com

NIFA Invests Nearly $9 Million in Plant Breeding Research

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) made a significant investment in plant breeding research. NIFA has invested nearly $9 million dollars in 22 different plant breeding research projects through its Agriculture and Food Research Initiative program. NIFA director Dr. Carrie Castille said that the projects will help to advance crop production efficiency and product quality.
AgricultureArkansas Online

EPA role clouding faith in dicamba

ST. LOUIS -- Farmers, lawyers and scientists said on Tuesday that the future of the weedkiller dicamba now faces fresh uncertainty after an Environmental Protection Agency report revealed that senior Trump-era staffers improperly influenced the decision to re-approve the contentious herbicide in 2018. The report, released Monday, does more than...
Washington, DCPosted by
MyChesCo

U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced the names of individuals who will hold senior staff positions in Washington, D.C. Kim Peyser was named Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration. Most recently, Peyser served as the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of Commerce. Prior to taking on that position, she was a member of the President Biden’s transition team leading on appointments for both the Department of Commerce and the Small Business Administration. Peyser brings deep experience building and leading teams both in and outside of government. Peyser spent six years of service in two agencies during the Obama-Biden Administration. She received a master’s in public policy from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University.
Agriculturedailycitizen.news

USDA rolls out $4 billion in relief for Black farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package. The provision in the federal package, championed by Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.
Congress & Courtsmeatpoultry.com

FSIS accepts federal court ruling on swine slaughter line speeds

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) responded to a federal district court ruling regarding US pork processing plants’ line speeds. The agency said that establishments operating under New Swine Slaughter Inspection System (NSIS) should prepare to set a maximum line speed of 1,106...
Agricultureagdaily.com

Understanding volunteer wheat’s impact on annual production

Do volunteer plants in re-crop wheat act as weeds? How about volunteer corn in re-crop corn? A study conducted by researchers located at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center answers the question for wheat. Led by Stewart Wuest of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and collaborating researchers from Oregon State University, the study was published in Agronomy Journal, “Is volunteer wheat an economic weed in annual wheat production?”
AgricultureWSLS

USDA rejects request for faster pork slaughterhouse speeds

DES MOINES, Iowa – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declined a request by the pork industry to increase the speed at which pigs can be processed into meat, delivering a victory to slaughterhouse workers who had raised safety concerns about the plan. The USDA announced Wednesday evening it would...