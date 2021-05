Evansville Memorial downed Vincennes Lincoln 4-1. Posting the lone win for Lincoln was Payton Dugan at number one singles 7-5 and 6-2. South Knox’ defeated North Daviess 5-0. Winners for the Lady Spartans in singles play were Ella Hays at number one singles, Abby Cunningham at number two and Madi Ziegler at number three. Also winning was the number one doubles team of Morgan Beard and Kaitlyn Williams and the tandum of Grace Cramer and Anna Provines..