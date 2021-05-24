newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

West slams Belarus over jet diversion, journalist arrest

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Western outrage grew and the European Union threatened more sanctions Monday against Belarus over its forced diversion of a passenger jet to the capital of Minsk in order to arrest an opposition journalist in a dramatic gambit that some said amounted to state terrorism or sheer piracy.

spectrumlocalnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piracy#Russian Authorities#Aviation Authorities#Western Sanctions#Ap#The European Union#State#German#Czech#Irish#Rte#Eu Commission#Airbaltic#Belavia#Latvian#Lufthansa#Lithuanian#Hamas#Belarusian Kgb#Artem Sikorsky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
News Break
Terrorism
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Belarus' Leader Seeks Russia's Support Amid Showdown With EU

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader will discuss closer economic ties with Russia on Friday, as he seeks support from his main backer amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has found...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Putin and Lukashenko to meet after Belarus plane diversion

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko will meet Friday after the UN civil aviation agency announced it will investigate the diversion of a passenger plane and the arrest of a journalist on board in a growing diplomatic row. The meeting in Sochi between the Kremlin and the Belarusian leader, who enjoys strong support from Moscow, comes as airlines revealed Russia has blocked some European flights for avoiding Belarus airspace. The G7 global powers have demanded Belarus release the journalist, Roman Protasevich, and the EU's foreign policy chief threatened hard-hitting economic sanctions. The Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council said it had "decided to undertake a fact-finding investigation of this event".
Politicsdividendwealth.co.uk

Lukashenko says that Belarus has acted “lawfully” before …

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that his country has acted correctly by diverting the plane’s course with the offer of opponent Roman Protasevich. “I have acted legally to protect the passengers,” the official Belta news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday. That Lukashenko was sending a MiG-29 fighter jet...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Protasevich Street? Bucharest Mulls Changing Address of Belarusian Embassy

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The street in the Romanian capital Bucharest where the Belarusian embassy is located could be renamed in honour of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich as a gesture of solidarity after his dramatic arrest, a district mayor has said. The idea was put forward by a Bucharest University professor...
Economyaudacy.com

EU weighs Belarus sanctions at sectors close to leader

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans Thursday for new sanctions against Belarus, targeting economic sectors close to its authoritarian leader, as they sought to strike back at him for the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Meeting in Lisbon, EU foreign ministers...
Politicsraventribune.com

After the forced landing in Minsk: Mass threatens Lukashenko with sanctions

Status: 27.05.2021 12:11 pm. EU foreign ministers are pushing for a forced landing of a passenger plane in Minsk today. Foreign Minister Mass clarified: The time for small sanctions is over. Belarusian airline Belavia has announced it will suspend flights to Germany. The forcible landing of a passenger plane in...
EuropeIdaho8.com

European Union mulls fresh sanctions on Belarus as more planes canceled

The European Union is mulling fresh sanctions against Belarus in the wake of what EU leaders have described as the state-sanctioned hijacking of a passenger flight over Belarus last Sunday. The EU has already applied a ban on Belarus-registered carriers flying to and from European airports and urged European airlines...
Politicsmjportal.com

Biden calls Belarus plane diversion an 'outrageous incident'

President Alexander Lukashenko, facing a furious wave of retaliation from the European Union, Tuesday arrested more journalists, remained defiant. "I acted in a lawful way, protecting people in line with worldwide rules", said Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for more than a quarter-century, relentlessly stifling dissent.
Lifestyleraventribune.com

Roman Protestantism: Reporters without borders warn of a ban on flights to Belarus

Imposed by the European Union Take-off and landing ban for Belarusian airlines According to the estimate Reporters without borders Causing adverse effects. “Non-flying sanctions can be negative. It is important not to close all doors for journalists and members of civil society,” said Christian Mihr, managing director of Germany’s Editorial Network, which has no borders.
Politicsnewsatw.com

Belarus: Lithuanian PM says hard to believe Alexander Lukashenko

Ingrida Simonyte, the prime minister of Lithuania, has criticised Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s statement about diverting a flight to Minsk on Sunday. “It is so complicated for anyone who believes in the rule of law, institutions and the Western democracies to believe in anything Mr Lukashenko is saying,” she told BBC World News.
Aerospace & Defensefoxwilmington.com

EXPLAINER: What was behind a jet’s diversion to Belarus?

The diversion of a Ryanair flight to Lithuania by Belarus, leading to the arrest of an opposition journalist who was a passenger, has sparked international outrage and calls for tough sanctions against the former Soviet republic. WHAT HAPPENED ON THE FLIGHT?. Ryanair Flight FR4978, traveling Sunday from Athens to the...
Public Safetyshepherdgazette.com

Raman Pratasevich: the Belarus journalist captured by a fighter jet | Belarus

In an interview last November the 26-year-old opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich said he was not planning to spend his life in exile. “I would go back to Belarus immediately if my safety was guaranteed,” he said. “My intention is to return.”. The extraordinary circumstances of Pratasevich’s involuntary homecoming have provoked...