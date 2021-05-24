newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars Leak Hints at Multiple Seasons of Boba Fett Spin-off

thedirect.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet for this December, The Book of Boba Fett is the next live-action Star Wars project to release. Many were hoping for a first look at the new series on May the 4th, but there were no such surprises to come. Beyond the post-credits scene from The Mandalorian Season Two, depicting Boba Fett and Fennec Shand taking over Jabba's Palace and the former becoming a crime lord, little has been shared regarding the basic premise of the show.

thedirect.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Favreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Disney Movies#Series Production#Buccaneer#Bffc#Celebrity Marketing#Jabba S Palace#Star Wars Fans#Book#Multiple Seasons#Appearances#Screens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInverse

Mandalorian Season 3 could introduce the most powerful weapon in Star Wars

The Death Star was the ultimate weapon. It was so important that when the first one was destroyed by Luke Skywalker, the Empire just started from scratch and built a new one. But in Star Wars’ Legends pantheon, there lies a far more powerful superweapon, one with not only the power to destroy entire planets, but entire star systems. Here’s how it could be introduced in The Mandalorian Season 3.
MoviesMovieWeb

7 Things Fans Would Love to See in The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars fans were handed a rather large surprise earlier this year when it was revealed that Boba Fett was going to finally get his very own show. Indeed, The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to arrive later this year on Disney+, will give the famed bounty hunter the spotlight decades after he first made it to the big screen. Because it's a show and not a movie, the series will have a real opportunity to answer some big questions and tell a variety of stories with the son of Jango Fett.
TV & Videosdepauliaonline.com

REVIEW: New ‘Star Wars’ animated spin-off ‘The Bad Batch’ just misses being bad

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” isn’t a bad TV show. It’s hard to be in a post-“Mandalorian” world where every “Star Wars” property now lives in its shadow. And “The Bad Batch” isn’t quite as good as the animated “Clone Wars” TV show either. “The Bad Batch” obviously wants to carry on the previous show’s legacy, but it just isn’t as compelling. There are only three episodes, and there are allegedly supposed to be 14, so by the end of the series, the showrunners could prove me wrong.
Moviescomic-watch.com

Star Wars Bounty Hunters #12: Boba Fett? Where?

Han Solo has been frozen in carbonite and taken aboard Boba Fett's Slave-1 to be delivered to Jabba the Hutt. A funny thing happened on the way to Tattoine..... It’s always special when there’s a big Earth-shattering crossover that brings all of your favorite heroes or villains (or both) together to fight against a common enemy, but when it’s a big crossover in the Star Wars universe, it’s even more special than normal because it doesn’t happen all too often. So when it does, it’s definitely something that you want to read. Author Ethan Sacks picks some great characters to “play with” in this prelude to this summer’s “War of the Bounty Hunters” storyline. This chapter focuses on the relationship between Valance and Han Solo. Once brothers in arms, now frenemies. Sacks also include a handful of bounty hunters that are definite fan-favorites and creates a story that includes them organically; there’s no “thrown together” in this book, it’s all been hyper-planned and plotted to perfection. This book is partially told through some flashbacks, and Sacks uses them perfectly here. They add value to the story going on in the present, never overpowers it, or takes your focus off the main story. And of course, what would it be without a little bit of fan service? Yes, you’re gonna get some pretty cool Star Wars cameos, I promise you that.
AmazonComicBook

New The Mandalorian Funko Pops: Unmasked Mando, Bo-Katan, Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and More

Funko is usually ahead of the game when it comes to Pop figures from major Star Wars projects, but that hasn't been the case with Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+. A lot of their attention has been focused on The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda / Grogu, so there are gaps to fill. The latest wave of The Mandalorian Pops goes a long way towards filling them.
TV & Videostheubj.com

New Interview Of Timothy Olyphant Speculates Boba Fett Return

A shiny new meeting with Timothy Olyphant is starting bits of hearsay. That he may be outfitting to repeat his job as Cobb Vanth in Book of Boba Fett. The character was presented in The Mandalorian season 2 as the Marshal of Mos Pelgo in Tatooine. He was wearing Boba Fett’s notorious Star Wars covering which Din Djarin got toward the finish of a similar scene.
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Crew Gear Seemingly Confirms Working Title Of ‘Buccaneer’

A series of exclusive images of crew production gear from The Book Of Boba Fett seems to have cleared up a mystery on the working title of The Mandalorian season three. For a while, there has been speculation that the working title of The Mandalorian season three was Buccaneer. All Star Wars productions use false titles to be as inconspicuous as possible during production (The Last Jedi used Space Bear). Now a series of images from the Boba Fett Fan Club on Twitter has provided some clarity. It’s actually the working title for The Book Of Boba Fett.