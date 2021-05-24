newsbreak-logo
Obesity and cancer: Studies highlight different aspects of the connection

By The Obesity Society
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-factorial metabolic and inflammatory abnormalities in obesity, independently or in combination, seems to be the critical biological link of obesity, cancer and racial/gender health disparities. However, the specific cross-talk between these factors remain elusive. Because of the extraordinary relevance in understanding the relationship between obesity-associated inflammation and comorbidities with cancer development, progression and intervention, three new papers emphasizing different aspects of the obesity and cancer connection can be found in the latest online issue of Obesity.

medicalxpress.com
