Cars

Royal Enfield registers "Scram" name in India

team-bhp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April 2021, Royale Enfield had filed a trademark application for the name 'Shotgun' in India. Royal Enfield has registered a new motorcycle name - Royal Enfield Scram. The name suggests that there could be a new scrambler bike in the works. It is speculated that the Scram could be...

www.team-bhp.com
#Royale Enfield#Royal Enfield Scram#Bhp#Engine#Bike#Trademark#Shotgun#Roadster#Company#Source#Models
CarsUS News and World Report

India's Royal Enfield Recalls About 237,000 Motorcycles on Ignition Coil Defect

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield said on Wednesday it will recall close to 236,966 motorcycles across some models due to defects in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring and, in rare cases, an electric short circuit. Royal Enfield is an iconic brand in India, the world's biggest motorbike...
Carscarandbike.com

Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries

Royal Enfield issued a recall for 236,966 units of the Meteor 350, Classic 350 and the Bullet 350 combined, in seven countries - India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand. The company says there could be a potential defect with the ignition coil, which could result in the engine misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and an electric short circuit, in rare cases. RE said that the defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from its external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021.
CarsCycle News

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

Royal Enfield’s latest cruiser is here. And the Meteor 350 and might prove an ideal platform to get started in motorcycling. The gigantic concern that is Royal Enfield continues to make a lot of noise in the United States. Over the past few years, we’ve seen the arrival of the 650 Continental series and the Himalayan adventure bike, and now we have the latest installment in the Meteor 350.
Carsreturnofthecaferacers.com

Six Days a Week: Schlachtwerk’s Royal Enfield Himalayan Enduro

In many ways, Tommy Thöring from the Schlachetwerk custom motorcycle workshop is your typical, dyed-in-the-wool German. The Sydneysider-via-Frankfurt is typically dry, sensible and brutally efficient when it comes to anything technical. Here he’s ticking pretty much all the stereotypical Deutschland boxes, minus the lederhosen. But take a deeper look and there’s a whole heap of unexpected Aussiness that can leave you scratching your head.
Business104.1 WIKY

India’s Royal Enfield to shut manufacturing plants for three days

CHENNAI (Reuters) -Eicher Motors Ltd-owned Royal Enfield will shut its three south Indian manufacturing plants for three days to ensure safety amid rising COVID-19 cases, according to an internal note seen by Reuters and two sources. Royal Enfield – an famous brand in India, the world’s biggest motorbike market, will...
Carsadventuremotorcycle.com

Retro Revival Series: Through the Ages with Royal Enfield

It’s no surprise that, with the popularity of retro designs from major car manufacturers, we would see a similar trend with motorcycles. With a demographic that spans multiple generations it’s no surprise these two-wheeled models have become equally popular. Who wouldn’t love classic and timeless styling combined with the latest technological innovations? In this series we will cover several modern releases and look back at their heritage. Let’s start with Royal Enfield.
BusinessRideApart

Royal Enfield To Suspend Factory Operations Amid India’s Lockdown

India’s recent COVID-19 surge has hit the southern state of Tamil Nadu particularly hard. On May 12, 2021, officials reported 30,355 new COVID-19 infections and 293 deaths. In response, Royal Enfield shut down its manufacturing plants on May 13-15, 2021, to stem the infection rate and safeguard employees. Now, an...
Carsadvrider.com

Royal Enfield customizing competition with a difference

If you have been thinking of Royal Enfield as a nice addition to the marketplace, but a bit… conservative, it’s time to think again. When John Bloor returned Triumph to the showrooms of the world, he felt that it would be best to launch the brand as he wanted it to go on: with a new, radically designed range that shared nothing with historical models except the tank badge. Oops, he had the tank badge redesigned too. The classical Triumphs could come later, he reasoned, after the brand had established itself as a contemporary bike with contemporary styling and engineering. Today, just as he wanted it to be, Triumph’s modern bikes have a secure and strong niche in the market. Mind you, the classic bikes are doing even better.
Carscachycars.com

All New Skoda Kushaq spotted testing: setup for Indian roads

After it’s initiating a week ago, the 2021 Skoda Kushaq has been spotted trying by and by. The Kushaq is important for Volkswagen Groups ‘India 2.0 methodology’. Vehicle that profoundly expected for the current year and will contend with the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Therefore, that implies we will see Skoda give us a serious cost. Numerous variations and some first in class highlights to stick out.
Carscachycars.com

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio price announcement and launch soon

Maruti Suzuki Celerio initially dispatched the Celerio in India back in 2014, yet the hatchback has just refreshed once completely. That too with simply a midlife facelift. While Maruti Suzuki has so far backed off of presenting refreshes for the Celerio, rivals appear to beat the vehicle all things considered.
Businessthefederal.com

Enfield, Renault, Hyundai temporarily shut plants in Tamil Nadu

Rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have again forced two top automobile manufacturing companies – Renault Nissan and Hyndai Motors – to temporarily shut operations. Eicher Motors, which makes Royal Enfield, has voluntarily decided to keep its plant closed for three days. The state government has already extended the lockdown...
CarsRideApart

New And Improved Honda CB300R Coming To India Soon

Honda has seen massive success in India with the CB350 Twins—the H'Ness and RS—over the past few months. As it would turn out, Indian motorcycle aficionados have a soft spot for classic-styled machines which bear modern-day tech features. Bikes like the CB350, as well as the locally assembled Royal Enfield 350 lineup continue to enjoy a massive following in the Asian country.
CarsMCN

Customised Royal Enfield 650 Interceptor sets speed record

Who said Royal Enfields weren’t fast? Not Mid-Life Cycles, the dealer behind this special Interceptor 650 which recently posted a record 132mph at the Australian equivalent of Bonneville Speed Week. Called the Sabre, the machine is based on a 2019 Interceptor 650 but puts out around 70bhp (up from 47bhp)...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

2021 Royal Enfield BUILD TRAIN RACE flat track INT650 flat track builds

2021 BUILD TRAIN RACE FLAT TRACK TO KICK OFF IN TEXAS. Motorcycles and racers to debut at Women’s Motorcycle Show. Milwaukee, Wis (Tuesday, May 18, 2021) — The 2021 Royal Enfield BUILD TRAIN RACE (BTR) flat track participants will debut their new INT 650 flat track builds at the Women’s Motorcycle Show in Texas during the Get On! Moto Fest, May 21- 23 at Texas Motor Speedway. The builds will be on display throughout the weekend along with the female builders who will race the motorcycles later this year.
CarsRideApart

Ducati Launches Multistrada 950 S In India

India is known for its incredibly beautiful views and scenic adventure trails. As such, the country is home to a lot of ADV enthusiasts. While motorcyclists in India tend to prefer smaller, lighter weight machines, the middleweight ADV segment has begun to pick up some steam in the Asian country. For instance, bikes like the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Benelli TRK 502X have seen considerable popularity in recent times.
CarsRideApart

This Concept Bobber Is Based On A Royal Enfield Continental GT

When it comes to excellent platforms for custom builds, few motorcycles of the present era are as dynamic and easy to work with as those from Royal Enfield. Custom Enfields come in all shapes and sizes, and varying degrees of customization. With thousands of options available in the aftermarket, not to mention the countless talented craftsmen in the field of custom builds, the sky's the limit when it comes to customizing your machine.
