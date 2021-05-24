Royal Enfield registers "Scram" name in India

If you have been thinking of Royal Enfield as a nice addition to the marketplace, but a bit… conservative, it’s time to think again. When John Bloor returned Triumph to the showrooms of the world, he felt that it would be best to launch the brand as he wanted it to go on: with a new, radically designed range that shared nothing with historical models except the tank badge. Oops, he had the tank badge redesigned too. The classical Triumphs could come later, he reasoned, after the brand had established itself as a contemporary bike with contemporary styling and engineering. Today, just as he wanted it to be, Triumph’s modern bikes have a secure and strong niche in the market. Mind you, the classic bikes are doing even better.