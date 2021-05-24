Former Wildcat to play in NAIA World Series

LINDSBORG, Kan. – A year after losing her senior softball season at Brawley Union High School to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lilliana Martinez is headed to the World Series. It’s the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series, to be specific. Martinez and the rest of the Bethany College Swedes earned their place among the 10 teams competing in the tournament after defeating the Grand View (Iowa) University Vikings by a score of 6-1 Wednesday in the Softball National Championship Opening Round. Martinez, a freshman, had a hit, walk, RBI and a run scored in the contest.