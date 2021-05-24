Witness Films ‘Fleet Of UFOs’ Hovering Over Casper, Wyoming [VIDEO]
If you're looking for UFOs, don't go to Area 51, come to Wyoming. A video showing a fleet of mysterious lights hovering over Casper went viral. "They look like (air) crafts," one eyewitness told The Hidden Underbelly. "They flew clear over the horizon out of sight but they were completely silent and they were pretty close. I figured if they were drones I would have heard the propellers but I have no idea what it was."943litefm.com