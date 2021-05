The 2020 Brawley High School Wildcat football season will go down as one of the most unique football seasons in history. It was a season on the brink of not occurring at all. It was salvaged with the efforts of many. Because of the “Let Them Play” movement, the first game of the short schedule soon exposed who should be recognized as the “Standout.” The Standout obviously had to go the Wildcat football fan, not just those of the 2020 season, but to all fans of the past century.