newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

I’m Not Mentally Ready For a Full-Blown Cicada Invasion

By Smitty
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The year has finally arrived where we're expected to see a full-blown cicada invasion here in the Hudson Valley. I'm not sure I'm really ready for that to happen. I'm not sure if you remember the last time we actually had to deal with cicadas literally everywhere you stepped, but it was in the 1990s, and according to what I could find on the internet since I couldn't remember the exact year, it seems it was 1996ish. What I remember is these really weird insects I had never seen before were everywhere.

943litefm.com
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Insects#Invasion#Long Life#Face Time#Tibetan#Cicadas#Monarch Butterflies#Kids#Land Mammals#Aquatic Life#Animal Photos#Hearing#Hudson Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsSouthwest Daily News

Brood X invasion: Here come the cicadas

The 17-year cicada brood is clawing to the surface from its long underground slumber. And while their numbers are small right now, the presence of the red-eyed, noisy, klutzy bugs is about to explode. The Brood X cicadas started to emerge early this week around Alexandria, Loudoun County, western Fairfax...
AnimalsFox News

America braces once again for 17-year cicada invasion

America braces once again for 17-year cicada invasion. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

Cicada Invasion Could Lead to Increase in Rat Population

With cicadas may come rats, Montgomery County health officials caution residents. Officials urge residents to take measures to stop an increase in the rat population as Brood X cicadas emerge, after health inspectors noticed a large increase in rat complaints during the last invasion 17 years ago. In June 2004,...
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

MARTINO: Don’t be alarmed by cicada invasion

Remain calm — an invasion is getting ready to take place, but there is no reason to worry. In the next several weeks, millions of Brood X cicadas will start to emerge from their subterranean hangouts. There is always a bit of excitement — but also a lot of unnecessary fear — during this normal cycle of nature.
AnimalsJezebel

I Have Cicada Envy

Everywhere I turn lately, there is cicada news. Cicadas are emerging in Indiana. Cicadas “came out to play” in Maryland this weekend. They’ve been spotted in greater Cincinnati. TRILLIONS of cicadas are going to emerge across 15 different states, including parts of New York. Where we’re not getting them: New York City and its surrounding suburbs, and I feel stressed. Not because I dread the noise or fear the bugs themselves. No, I am stressed because I am pretty sure I’m outside of Brood X territory, and that means I am going to miss the cicadas. I have cicada FOMO.
Sea Isle City, NJseaislenews.com

Sea Isle Gets Ready For Turtle Invasion

They are out there, waiting for the right moment, and the moment is coming soon. Within a week or so, diamondback terrapins will leave the back bay waters in search of places to nest. When they do, Steve and Susan Ahern will be ready. “We call ourselves Sea Isle City...
Animalsedgewood.news

Wild Things: Western Wood Pewee (Contopus sordidulus)

Western wood pewees are mostly gray or brownish gray, with a crown of feathers that can be extended to enlarge the appearance of the head. There is no white eye ring. The bill is dark with a yellowish tint to the lower mandible. Long wings with 2 light wing bars serve as distinctive identifying characteristics. The body is 5-6 inches long.
AnimalsWashington Post

Why I will miss the cicadas

My wife and I moved into our American University Park home in 1971, so we missed the 1970 Brood X onslaught. For some reason, we have no recollection of the 1987 arrivals. But we have very vivid recollection of the 2004 brood because there were so many millions in our immediate area. A little research found that the 2004 numbers were much greater than in previous arrivals.
AnimalsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Cicadas Can Be Dangerous to Your Dog’s Health

We've been bracing for it for weeks now and it looks like it's almost time. The 17-year wait is over and the cicadas are said to be invading the Hudson Valley some time soon. Back in January it was reported that millions of cicadas would unearth themselves for the first time since 2004.
Animalsnationalgeographic.com

Episode 4: How Cicadas Become Flying Saltshakers of Death

When Brood X cicadas emerge this year in the eastern U.S., National Geographic Explorer Matt Kasson will be on the lookout for a fungus that destroys these noisy insects—but not before it sends them on a wild trip. After 17 years underground, so-called Brood X cicadas get a fleeting moment...
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Watch a Time-Lapse Video of Brood X Cicadas Emerging

The weather is warming up across the eastern U.S., which means the cicadas of Brood X are emerging from the soil for the first time in 17 years. By now, trees, doors, and fence posts in many parts of the country are covered in the hollow exoskeletons the insects shed. To see what it looks like when a cicada molts into its adult form, check out the video below.
Bryn Mawr, PAMain Line Media News

Cicadas are here and ready to party

A low hum like the sound of a distant ambulance siren is actually the mating call of thousands of cicadas as they make their 17-year visit to various locations in the Delaware Valley. One spot the beady eyed buggers have returned to is on the leafy neighborhoods of Bryn Mawr...