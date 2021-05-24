I’m Not Mentally Ready For a Full-Blown Cicada Invasion

The year has finally arrived where we're expected to see a full-blown cicada invasion here in the Hudson Valley. I'm not sure I'm really ready for that to happen. I'm not sure if you remember the last time we actually had to deal with cicadas literally everywhere you stepped, but it was in the 1990s, and according to what I could find on the internet since I couldn't remember the exact year, it seems it was 1996ish. What I remember is these really weird insects I had never seen before were everywhere.