Weight-loss maintainers sit less than weight-stable people with obesity

Emily says this year she turned 40 and she said it was an eye-opening experience. She says you somewhat look back at what you’ve been, and you look forward at where you’re going. With the pandemic she was starting to ask herself a lot of questions…am I eating healthy, was I really taking care of myself. She says her family, like other families have things like diabetes if you are not taking care of yourself, high blood pressure, heart disease and some of those things are in her family and she thought to herself the pandemic can’t be good with all the weight she says she knows she put on and she has decided to make a life change.