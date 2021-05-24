newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Weight-loss maintainers sit less than weight-stable people with obesity

By The Obesity Society
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who are successful at weight-loss maintenance spend less time sitting during the week and weekends compared to weight-stable individuals with obesity, according to a paper published online in Obesity. This is the first study to examine time spent in various sitting activities among weight-loss maintainers. Prior findings from 2006...

medicalxpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Management#Weight Watchers#Healthy Eating#Healthy Weight#Healthy People#Facsm#Ftos#Texas A M Agrilife#Weight Loss Maintenance#Weight Loss Maintenance#Sedentary Behavior#Behaviors#Type#Optimal Approaches#Prior Findings#Weight Stable Individuals#Non Work Related Computer#Weight Loss Maintainers#Philadelphia#Dallas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Weight Loss
Related
Weight LossMedicalXpress

Pairing bariatric procedure with diabetes drug increases weight loss

Combining minimally invasive endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) with the diabetes drug semaglutide can provide additional significant weight loss for patients who are not candidates for invasive weight-loss surgery, according to research that was selected for presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021. "As the worldwide obesity rate continues to climb,...
Weight Losshealio.com

Adding Ozempic to endoscopic sleeve gastrectomy produces greater weight loss

Using Ozempic in combination with endoscopic sleeve gastrectomy resulted in greater weight loss than the procedure alone, according to a presentation at Digestive Diseases Week. “A minimally invasive procedure known as endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, or ESG, is available to many patients with obesity who wish to forego surgery for weight...
DietsPosted by
EatThis

10 Weight Loss Snacks That Actually Satisfy, Recommended By Dietitians

Anyone who's ever tried a traditional "diet snack" knows that there's just something about those tiny snack packs covered in "low calorie!" and "low fat!" claims that always seem to leave you raiding your pantry for something else to take the edge off—sending you on an overeating spiral sure to derail your weight loss efforts.
FitnessLockhaven Express

To your good health: Will weight loss have an effect on bone density?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Over the past year of pandemic lockdown, I have worked hard at reducing calories to lose weight and increasing my exercise on an elliptical trainer. I am 5 feet, 7 inches tall and age 70. I went from 202 pounds to 149.3. My weight goal is 145. My waistline is 25.5 inches. I have achieved a size 14 in clothing, which is what I wore in 2002. According to my digital scale, my BMI is now 23.4, and according to the BMI chart, I am now in the good “healthy weight” range.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Poor Personal Hygiene Habits That Can Impact Your Lifespan

Ever since early 2020, the topic of personal hygiene has been discussed, dissected, and obsessed over like never before in history. Sure, we all knew how to bathe and brush our teeth every day, but all of a sudden things like hand sanitizers, face coverings, and practices like wiping off your cell phone all became part of our everyday routines like never before.
WorkoutsThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Exercise for much more than weight loss

So much of the popular conversation on exercise revolves around weight that many of its other benefits go underappreciated. In his research article “Exercise, the Neglected Therapy,” Robert Butler famously wrote, “If exercise could be packed into a pill, it would be the single most widely prescribed, and beneficial, medicine in the nation.” He goes on to discuss how surprising yet common it is that “four out of five Americans have never been advised by a physician to exercise.”
Weight Lossactivebeat.com

Weight Loss Subscription Apps Worth Trying

Are you trying to lose weight but are having little to no success? You should know you’re not alone. After all, for many people, losing weight is not an easy task. That’s where weight loss apps come in. While there are many weight loss apps available, the good ones will...
Weight LossWKBW-TV

Emily Lampa ‘s weight loss journey at The Diet Center

Emily says this year she turned 40 and she said it was an eye-opening experience. She says you somewhat look back at what you’ve been, and you look forward at where you’re going. With the pandemic she was starting to ask herself a lot of questions…am I eating healthy, was I really taking care of myself. She says her family, like other families have things like diabetes if you are not taking care of yourself, high blood pressure, heart disease and some of those things are in her family and she thought to herself the pandemic can’t be good with all the weight she says she knows she put on and she has decided to make a life change.
Weight LossGrand Forks Herald

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Running and weight loss

ANSWER: As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, it has created some unique situations for people in terms of weight gain and loss, and with respect to finding and embracing new exercise opportunities. Everyone’s situation is different. So, while running is a good form of cardiovascular activity, deciding if it is a good choice for you depends on a few factors.
Weight LossThe Daily World

BioPls Slim Pro Reviews: Will BioPls Weight Loss Pills Work?

BioPls Slim Pro is a diet pill that claims to help anyone lose weight without dieting or exercising. By taking three capsules of BioPls Slim Pro daily, you can purportedly burn fat with zero extra effort required. According to the BioPls Slim Pro website, they have sold over 350,000 bottles to date, which would make it one of the internet’s best-selling diet pills.
Weight LossKMOV

Simply Health Wellness and Weight Loss

You can learn more about Simply Health Wellness and Weight Loss by texting WEIGHTLOSS to (636) 434-1974 in order to get the link to register for an upcoming webinar. Segment Sponsored By: Simply Health Wellness and Weight Loss.
Weight Lossredmond-reporter.com

Keto Advanced 1500 Review: BHB Ketones for Real Weight Loss?

Getting wellness and healthy supplement packaged to address the fat burning and weight loss issue from the roots is a serious challenge. Hundreds of thousands of overweight and fat people want the ultimate solution to their woes, but many end up in distress. That’s because most of the products promising to help you shed extra fats and tone your body for a slim and attractive look don’t actually work. Fortunately, products like the full-spectrum Keto Advanced 1500 fat-burning formula have the power to solve more than 90% off heavyweight problems.
Weight Lossbostonnews.net

7-Day Diet Plan For Weight Loss

Weight loss is a big concern for many individuals and it comes as the priority of a fitness plan. The food you eat not only influences your weight but also your health, so losing weight is no easy task. If you watch your fitness routine, food, and other activities then you can beat the extra pounds. And you don't want to skip meals and timing your meals to maintain an ideal weight.
Weight LossPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Albolene for Weight Loss: Does It Work?

Losing weight can be tough. And so, when you hear that rubbing Albolene cream on your skin could aid in your efforts, you might be all in. And that's understandable. But here's a reality check: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. In other words, don't try the Albolene challenge for weight loss. Using Albolene cream to lose weight does not work, and what's more, it may lead to a dangerous electrolyte imbalance.
Weight LossClean Eating

Exercise Snacking: The Daily Weight Loss Trick You Need to Try

We’ve all been there: at the end of a long workday, we’ve all had moments where we’ve chosen the couch over a workout. Fitting regular exercise into your schedule is tough, and sticking with your workouts during busy, stressful or just plain tiring weeks is a challenge. But exercise and weight loss go hand in hand, meaning you have to find a way to focus on your fitness even when it’s the last thing on your mind.
Weight LossSFGate

Obesity Risks Associated with Likely Endemic Health Concerns Spur Options Medical Weight Loss Expansion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Options Medical Weight Loss, a successful medical weight loss program with a proven record of helping patients lose weight by making lifestyle changes with a focus on personal nutrition. The medical weight loss center grew exponentially over the last year since the pandemic took its toll on the nation. This weight loss center recently opened new locations in Illinois, Ohio and Florida with another opening soon in Largo, Florida. More locations will be opening soon not far from the most recently opened weight loss center in St. Petersburg, Florida. Most national franchise brand growth was sparked by evidence from the CDC that obesity increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19. The same report indicated that a potential complication from obesity is a weakened immune system, but the chronic disease is a treatable COVID-19 risk factor, and Americans can minimize their chances of complications through weight loss.
Weight LossHomer News

Alive Weight Loss Pills Review: Scam or TryAlive Fat Burner Results?

Alive is a 5-second morning routine supplement presumably made with potent natural ingredients known to help melt stubborn fat. According to the official website, Alive, It’s said to help you lose weight fast without making any effort. Alive is available in capsule form and claimed to be safe and easy...
Portsmouth, OHPortsmouth Times

Weight loss maintenance with exercise

I guess I need to address an article in this week’s New England Journal of Medicine that demonstrates how exercise can prevent the relapse of weight gain after accomplishing weight loss by eating less calories. (1) For losing weight, exercise has finally been dismissed as being useful. But a lot of people are still saying that to maintain weight loss after you lose by dieting exercise is helpful, despite evidence that it has minor effect or no effect. This report of a study from Denmark would give support to this maintenance part of benefit for exercise in the treatment of obesity.