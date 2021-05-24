PolyClassic: Wild

We do like to talk about how classic childhood adventures are dark and traumatic, don’t we? Labyrinth, The Neverending Story, The Witches, Cloak and Dagger (if you want an example of one such adventure that was deliberately dark)…the list goes on. Maybe we love to bring them up because their darkness makes them more interesting and deep, that they were mature and weren’t afraid to pull punches with their stories, contrasting with the more light-hearted action they showcase. Regardless, generations grew up on these films and so we now have a ton of tales that evoke such adventures. Today’s example of such modern tales is The Wild at Heart, a Pikmin-esque fantasy action-adventure game from developers Moonlight Kids. It’s an intriguing adventure with a colorful coating and a darker core with its own unique world, but is it also one for the ages or just a flop?