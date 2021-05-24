King of Seas

Below Deck viewers have survived kitchen fires, nightmare charter guests, dramatic dismissals, drug scandals, and soured romantic relationships. But Monday’s episode of Below Deck Sailing, “Total Ship Show,” is unprecedented in franchise history, in terms of its sheer disaster quotient. Within the first five minutes of the episode, the Parsifal yacht crashes into a stone dock in high winds, destroying the end of the vessel and totaling Captain Glenn Shephard’s already-dented ego. (Last week, Parsifal suffered a less serious collision. We hope the sailing yacht is not cursed.) The rest of the episode unravels like a high-paced thriller set aboard an out-of-control luxury yacht.