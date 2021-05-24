When thinking of pirates, there is probably an image or character that springs immediately to mind. Maybe it’s Johnny Depp’s unflappable Captain Jack Sparrow, wearing a dingy-yet-fabulous outfit and flashing a dangerously alluring grin. Maybe it’s the Jolly Roger, that iconic flag used as far back as the early eighteenth century by pirates to identify themselves. Or maybe it’s any number of moments from the 2013 entry of the mega-hit Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, where players control lovable scallywag Edward Kenway as he sneaks and stabs his way across the seven seas. King of Seas, not to be confused with Sea of Thieves or Skull & Bones, draws inspiration from pirate media of recent years and sets out to make its own mark on the gaming landscape. But charming as it is, this ship-to-ship looter-shooter is lacking in a few key ways.