It always makes me happy to see a video game project that we were excited about, but one we haven’t heard from in a while, pop out of the shadows to let everyone know that it’s still alive and kicking. Such is the case with Dungeons & Miners from developer Angry Bugs, a game that was originally announced nearly 4 years ago in August of 2017. It was to be a roguelite digging game blended with dungeon crawling and loot with inspiration from games like Dead Cells, Terraria, Rogue Legacy, and Spelunky, but all packaged up in a more casual and mobile-centric package with portrait orientation and one-finger gameplay. We were excited for it, and players in our forums were excited for it as buzz continued for several months following the game’s announcement.