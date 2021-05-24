The night of fire stealing 2

EUREKA, Calif. — The following is a press release from Humboldt Bay Fire:. On May 26, 2021 at 11:11 P.M. a single engine from Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported vegetation fire, several trees burning, on the 400 Block of Ole Hansen Road, between the Freshwater and Indianola areas. The initial reporting party could see a fire across several acres of pasture land. Additional callers to Humboldt Bay Fire’s Dispatch Center reported that it was a large vegetation fire. Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatchers upgraded the response with additional units, including a water tender and Chief Officer. While responding, the first in unit could see that the fire was actually a structure burning near several trees. The fire officer immediately requested a full structure response.