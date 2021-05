“It rained on our scheduled Pony League baseball photo day, but rather than reschedule photos for a more suitable day, the photographer decided to power forward and move things indoors …or more specifically, set up the shots in the messy, drab, pavilion next to the field. So instead of home plate, there’s now a dirty crumpled up paper towel at my feet. A picnic table doubles as the catcher, and the only thing the concrete wall in the background is stopping is my shadow.”