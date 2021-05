CLEVELAND – Kyle Garlick seemed like the most unlikely of heroes for the Twins' first extra-inning conquest of the season. Perhaps even to himself. The 29-year-old backup outfielder, somewhat of a surprise inclusion on the Opening Day roster though he has stayed solidly in the majors since, has said many times he knows his role. Namely, play a little left field here and there and be one of the few Twins players who can successfully hit against lefthanded pitchers.