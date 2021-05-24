Mud Hens 12, Clippers 5

newsbreak-logo
TOLEDO – The Mud Hens scored seven runs on back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to beat the Clippers, 12-5, in the finale of a six-game series at Fifth Third Field Sunday. Columbus scored three runs in the top of the inning, highlighted by Daniel Johnson's fourth home run...

Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Rockets Dominate Falcons in 19-2 Victory

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo baseball team wrapped up its weekend against arch-rival Bowling Green with an emphatic 19-2 run-rule victory on Sunday to clinch the series. The Rockets were in control of Sunday's game from the outset, putting up crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first...
chatsports.com

Q&A With Head Coach Jason Candle

With a full spring practice behind them and summer workouts beginning next week, the Toledo Rockets are poised for a very promising 2021 season. The Rockets return all 22 starters and have excellent depth at every position. Toledo Head Coach Jason Candle, now entering his sixth season as the Rockets' leader, recently sat down with Associate Athletic Director Paul Helgren to discuss the upcoming season.
Toledo, OHsent-trib.com

Falcons take advantage at Rocket Invitational

TOLEDO – Bowling Green State University’s Kaila Butler and Zaresha Neal both threw new outdoor personal bests as a handful of student-athletes competed at the Rocket Invitational, hosted by the University of Toledo on Saturday. Along with strong efforts from Butler and Neal, freshman Ayanna Tommy set two new PRs...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Toledo Walks Off to Pair of Wins Over Akron

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo softball team registered a pair of walk-off wins on Saturday afternoon en route to a doubleheader sweep of Akron at Scott Park. The Rockets (30-22. 20-16 MAC) outlasted the Zips (8-45, 7-32 MAC) by a 3-2 margin in nine innings in the opener before pulling away for an 11-3 triumph in six innings in the nightcap.
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Rockets Post 7-5 Senior Day Win to Sweep Akron

TOLEDO, Ohio – Junior Makenna Durieux struck out a season-high six batters and allowed just one run to lead the Toledo softball team to a Senior Day triumph over Akron on Sunday at Scott Park. The victory provided the Rockets a season-high five-game winning streak and a 31-22 overall (21-16 MAC) record to take into their off-season.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Ohio Statebuckeyextra.com

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Toledo, OHNorthwest Signal

Holgate holds off P-G

TOLEDO — Holgate jumped ahead 9-2 on Pandora-Gilboa and held on for a 9-7 non-league baseball victory Saturday at Fifth-Third Field. The Tigers improved to 10-14 overall. Hunter Gerschutz tripled and drove in two runs to pace Holgate, which had four hits. Brandon Hohenberger also tripled, while Abe Kelly singled and drove in a run and Brodi Burgel had the other hit.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

McGuff Announces Addition of Wes Brooks

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff has filled one of his two assistant coaching positions by announcing the hiring of Wesley Brooks. Brooks comes to Columbus after a four-year stint with Michigan, where he helped guide the Wolverines to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and coached five All-Big Ten performers at the guard and wing positions.
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
247Sports

Three Buckeyes given 2021 Heisman Trophy odds

While Ohio State is tied with Notre Dame for the most Heisman Trophy winners with seven, it was in 2006 that a Buckeye last took home the most prestigious individual award in college football. And although the Scarlet and Gray have had multiple finalists in the last 15 years, no Ohio State player has done enough to receive enough votes to bring another bronze statue back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Columbus, OHUSA Hockey

2021 USA Hockey Special Hockey Classic Set for December 3-5

USA Hockey announced today that the third annual USA Hockey Special Hockey Classic will take place December 3-5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Columbus Blue Jackets Special Hockey program will serve as the local host for the event. The special hockey discipline is intended to give people with a wide...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

What does record rate of transfers mean for college basketball?

A trying and unconventional college basketball season has been followed by a frenzied offseason, with players changing rosters at a rate previously unseen in the sport. As of Wednesday morning, 1,580 Division I men’s college basketball players had entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com. With 13 scholarship players each on 357 rosters, that number accounts for 34 percent of the sport. In women’s college basketball, more than 1,000 players have entered the portal. That increased movement has come in the same offseason in which the NCAA Division I Council approved legislation allowing athletes to transfer one time without having to sit out one year.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Toledo's Oshae Jones ready to chase Olympic dream

When the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to the spread of coronavirus, Oshae Jones lost some of her motivation to practice and compete. “It was harder to train,” Jones, a Toledo native, said in an interview with The Blade. “Everything was 10 times harder; 'why am I doing this right now' when I have an extra year.”
FanSided

Ohio State football: Consistency needed from Josh Proctor

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.