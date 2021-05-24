newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Red Adventure

Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo forum topics for Red Adventure yet. Want to start us off? Create a new topic.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesiowapbs.org

Adventure Camp: Rafting/Adventure Camp: Mountain Climbing

Adventure Camp: Rafting/Adventure Camp: Mountain Climbing. "Dinosaur Train" is an animated series for 3-to-6 year olds. The series features a curious young T-rex named Buddy who, together with his adopted Pteranodon family, takes the Dinosaur Train to meet, explore, and have adventures with all kinds of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

The Berenstain Bears' Camping Adventure

Your job in this game is to help the Berenstain Bears get back to their campsite, because they wandered too far and they got completely lost. Play five levels consisting of: puzzles, secret prizes, and bonus levels. You will navigate trough sparkling streams, diamond caves, honey orchards, and a haunted forest. Unlock all the hidden trails to find a way back to the campsite. Find all the items and you will be able to visit the Haunted Forest. The enemies in this game are: bees, wolves, and other cool things. In this game there are 3 different levels of difficulty.
Video GamesSiliconera

The Wild at Heart Is a Beautiful Storybook Adventure

Sometimes a game comes along that you see and immediately want to play. For me, The Wild at Heart was one of those game. My initial expectations for the game were positive, but I still ended up surprised and touched in a way I didn’t expect. The Wild at Heart...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Miitopia Embarks on Adventure on Nintendo Switch

Did you have fun sending yourself, your friends, and your family out on a fun and bizarre adventure on your 3DS but find yourself wanting to do it again—only bigger and better than before? Well, you’re in luck, because Miitopia officially releases on the Switch today!. Miitopia follows you (or...
Hobbiesgon.com

Woods-N-Water Artifact Adventures

Our long-time friends at Woods-N-Water Hunting and Fishing Adventures are embarking on a brand-new business venture that will absolutely be of interest to some hunters and fishermen. They have just announced that Woods-N-Water Artifact Adventure weekends will begin in June 2021 and will take place in Wilkinson County. “Guests and...
Video GamesTouchArcade

TIERRA - Adventure Mystery

Recently you have been taking life a little easier. After your recent adventure to the island of Ayuda and the discovery…. Recently you have been taking life a little easier. After your recent adventure to the island of Ayuda and the discovery of the mystery treasure, the hiking and puzzle solving had taken its toll. The journey had been tough and you thought a more sedate walk through the woodland area more locally would aid in your recovery. However, on following a downloaded orienteering map, you soon discover mysterious buildings and puzzling locations not listed on the map. Your inquisitive nature kicks in and you decide to investigate further to see where these strange pathways lead and what secrets the mystery buildings may hold. ABOUT TIERRA is a first person point and click graphic puzzle adventure, similar to games you may have played in the ’90’s or similar to a virtual escape rooms you may have played. A simple gameplay interface consisting of the world that you explore and an inventory panel where you can collect, combine and use items you find along the way to solve puzzles. Explore areas, collect hidden objects and take in your surroundings. You will need all of your puzzle solving skills to put together a plan to make your way through the woods, solving riddles and down the many paths towards the secrets of TIERRA. How you tackle the puzzles is down to you. Each puzzle has a logical solution, so take your time, there is no rush and enjoy the process of understanding what you have to do. FEATURES • Easy to play, touch the screen to move around. Use the arrow to move back. • Use the inventory to collect, combine and use objects. • Beautiful all original adventure 3D graphics, environments and atmosphere to explore. • Immersive backing soundtrack and effects to pull you into the adventure. • Automatic saving - Use the ‘Continue’ button on the main menu to pick up where you left off. HINTS & TIPS If you need a hint or clue while playing TIERRA then please reach out over email or social media (contact links can be found on my website) and I will be more than happy to help you. SMALL PRINT TIERRA was created from the imagination of a solo indie developer. “I am always excited to hear people playing my games and their experience along the way. Adventure gaming is my passion and your feedback helps my games get better.“ TIERRA is compatible with all devices and has been designed to be as resource efficient as possible to allow play on many different devices. With that said, if you do run into any difficulties please email so I can provide updates that help everyone enjoy the adventure.
Travelscubadivermag.com

Aggressor Adventures unveils epic A-Z adventure video

With global travellers anxious to break free after more than a year-long holding pattern, Aggressor Adventures has been busy documenting all that awaits their next journey. The company is proud to release this exciting video tour of the world’s wonders — an immersive, A-to-Z collection of breath-taking imagery and culture shared by professional film-makers and underwater videographers.
Video Gamesiowapbs.org

Adventure Camp: Zip Lining/Adventure Camp: Canyon Hiking

Adventure Camp: Zip Lining/Adventure Camp: Canyon Hiking. "Dinosaur Train" is an animated series for 3-to-6 year olds. The series features a curious young T-rex named Buddy who, together with his adopted Pteranodon family, takes the Dinosaur Train to meet, explore, and have adventures with all kinds of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures.
Travel10Best

Vote for Shepherd of the Hills Adventure Park

The founder of 2TravelDads, the original LGBT Family Travel blog. Focusing on ecotourism and education, 2TravelDads inspires LGBT families (and traditional families also) to go beyond their usual getaways and use travel to learn about and be part of a bigger world. 2TravelDads blazes the way for other two-dad and two-mom families to travel to previously overlooked destinations or places we as gay people would normally avoid. We share the struggles we've faced and the surprising gems and welcomes we've had along the way. Traveling as a family is one thing, traveling as an LGBT family is completely something else.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

World’s End Club Switch Review – Go-Getters Club No Matter What

When you tell me a game from the minds of Japanese developers Kotaro Uchikoshi, Takumi Nakazawa, and had Kazutaka Kodaka is coming, I’m sure no one will know what to expect. World’s End Club houses a brilliant story of friendship in a post-apocalyptic setting. What starts as something so familiar turns into a grand adventure to save those close to you and challenge fate. Sadly, this is delivered at the expense of some rough moments of gameplay.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to release on November 19

Fans that have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Switch remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can finally begin counting down the days to their release. The remakes of the generation four titles Pokémon Diamond and Pearl will be hitting stores on November 19, Nintendo announced today. Along...
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Behold, 14 minutes of glorious new Horizon Forbidden West gameplay

With Returnal out in the wild, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart almost here, Sony’s next heavyweight first-party title is undoubtedly Horizon: Forbidden West. A sequel to the original title developed by Guerrilla Games, a glorious 14 new minutes of gameplay for Aloy’s latest trip in the robot apocalypse was shared last night. Check it out below, and if see if the Mitchells can possibly help.
Worldprima.co.uk

Enjoy a knitting adventure in the Shetlands with Prima

Discover the remote beauty of the Shetland Islands, which boast their own rich history of textiles, wool andthe distinctive Fair Isle technique as you explore the stunning corner of the UK on a knitting escape with Prima. On the six-day trip, which takes place in September 2021 and May and...
Jackson, NJnymetroparents.com

Dinosaurs Are Coming to Six Flags Great Adventure This Summer

Calling all dino-lovers! Six Flags Great Adventure, the theme park located in Jackson, NJ, will be home to a Jurassic Park-style adventure (just without the danger of actual dinosaurs!). Dino enthusiasts of all ages will be able to see their favorite dinos as life-size animatronic replicas this summer when Xpedition Dino comes to the theme park May 28. Among the 30 featured dinosaurs, you’ll be able to see T. rex, triceratops, brachiosaurus, megalosaurus, apatosaurus, citipati, dilophosaurus, and iguanodon.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes showcases eight minutes of gameplay in latest video

Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco have released an eight minute gameplay video for upcoming horror title The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. The footage from this third game in the The Dark Pictures Anthology series confirms that Preminitions will make their return, giving players a hint at possible fates they can either manifest or avoid through their actions, and your choices will effect the story including who lives, and who dies. Also returning are the Theatrical Cut and Curators Cut versions of the story, giving players a slightly tweaked experience for those who are willing to replay the story.
Video Gamesgeekdad.com

GeekDad First Look – ‘Game Builder Garage’ for Nintendo Switch

Oftentimes, Nintendo loves to tease its new releases, slowly revealing titles, gameplay elements, and features so as to entice the audience. Other times, a new game reveal drops seemingly out of nowhere—sans all that deliberate buildup. Such was the case with Game Builder Garage, a name I’d never so much as heard of before an unceremonious PR blast found its way into my inbox earlier this month. Still, Nintendo being Nintendo, there was a virtual demo session set up last week. And, me being me, I was excited to attend.