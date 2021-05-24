newsbreak-logo
Calhoun County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until further notice. * At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 26.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 26.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 26.1 feet and begin rising again Wednesday morning. It will rise to 26.7 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Major flooding occurs. Flow downstream near Highway 35 is several hundred yards wide, cutting off many of the lowest homes. Livestock are cut off and could drown. Pumps, tank batteries, and any equipment in the flood plain below Victoria are flooded. The campground near Tivoli below Highway 35 and residences just above Highway 35 are flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 26.4 Mon 2 pm 26.4 26.2 26.6 26.7 26.6

Bee County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bee, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central San Patricio County in south central Texas West central Refugio County in south central Texas Southeastern Bee County in south central Texas * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1027 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Skidmore, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Papalote around 1055 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1115 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 600 and 618. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bee County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN VICTORIA SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD...REFUGIO AND EAST CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 1038 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Refugio, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Quintana around 1050 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 658 and 668. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 630. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bee County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bee, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Refugio; San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...WEST CENTRAL REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1042 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Papalote, or near Skidmore, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Papalote around 1055 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1115 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 604 and 618. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From noon CDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Calhoun County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Calhoun SHOWER CAPABLE OF PRODUCING FUNNEL CLOUDS OVER NORTH CENTRAL CALHOUN COUNTY At 159 PM CDT, a strong shower was located over Point Comfort, or 8 miles northeast of Port Lavaca, moving northeast at 10 mph. Locations impacted include Point Comfort. Funnel clouds can occasionally touch down and produce brief small tornadoes. Move indoors and stay away from windows.
Aransas County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, Nueces Islands and Victoria. * Through this evening * Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches with isolated totals in excess of 10 inches will be possible. * Low-lying and poorly draining areas, as well as urban locations could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could cause creeks and small streams to overflow. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.