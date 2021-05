As a Texan and pro-life activist, Wednesday should have been a good day for me. Gov. Greg Abbott just signed legislation that would protect the unborn child in the womb starting at six weeks' gestation through a “fetal heartbeat” bill. And while I support this level of protection going to the weakest and most vulnerable members of our human family, it’s hard for me to believe this is much more than a ploy to gain support from the many one-issue voters in our state.