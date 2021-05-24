newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

Opinion: Gov. Abbott, follow the science on unvaccinated children and masks

By Letters to the Editor
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “It’s our vaccination rate that counts,” (A12, May 20): Why is Gov. Greg Abbott restricting the ability of schools to mandate masks? The CDC guidance is clear, stating that those who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks at all times. Since there is not an approved vaccine for children under the age of 12, that means that nearly all children in elementary school are going to be unvaccinated. Because these children are all unvaccinated, schools need to continue to mandate masks for elementary schools, with the backing of the governor. The governor needs to follow the science. As it stands, it is clear that Texas doesn’t really care if your young children live or die from COVID.

www.houstonchronicle.com
