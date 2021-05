OnePlus is launching a new 4K LED U1S TV Series. It will be available first in India but we can expect more OnePlus TVs would be coming to the European market. The Chinese OEM first ventured in the smart TV market back in 2019. We have since seen a number of models from the OnePlus TV to OnePlus TV Q and Q1 Pro. The next batch could possibly include the OnePlus U1S LED TV series that may also roll out in India.