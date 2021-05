Clubhouse, the group-chatting app, has finally made its way onto Android devices after a year of being exclusive to iPhones.In a blog post announcing the release, Clubhouse said the scale at which users attempted to join its iOS service “caus[ed] widespread server outages and notification failures, and surpassing the limits of our early discovery algorithms”.The company had to focus on “hiring, fixing, and company building” instead of building the Android app – something which the company has said was an oft-requested feature.Clubhouse on Android will come to the US in beta, “followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest...