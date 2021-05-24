City Of Bend Reopens To In Person Services

COCC and OSU-Cascades, together with Deschutes County, are co-hosting free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics on both campuses in Bend. Visit bit.ly/oncampusvaccines to learn more, including how to make an appointment. The COCC Foundation and the College would be very grateful if you would share news of these upcoming clinics with your community (for example, on your social media accounts and in conversations with others). We also encourage you to attend if you’ve not yet had a chance to get your COVID-19 vaccine!