City Of Bend Reopens To In Person Services
The City of Bend will begin a limited reopening of some of its public facilities for in-person services beginning Monday, May 24. Modifications will be in place for the safety of City employees and community members, including a requirement for visitors to wear a mask at all times while inside City facilities regardless of their vaccination status. The City asks that visitors to City facilities adhere to physical distancing, follow posted guidelines and instructions, and stay home when ill. To help limit the number of people accessing City facilities, the City asks community members to continue conducting City business online or over the phone whenever possible.www.mycentraloregon.com