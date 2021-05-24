newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

City Of Bend Reopens To In Person Services

mycentraloregon.com
 4 days ago

The City of Bend will begin a limited reopening of some of its public facilities for in-person services beginning Monday, May 24. Modifications will be in place for the safety of City employees and community members, including a requirement for visitors to wear a mask at all times while inside City facilities regardless of their vaccination status. The City asks that visitors to City facilities adhere to physical distancing, follow posted guidelines and instructions, and stay home when ill. To help limit the number of people accessing City facilities, the City asks community members to continue conducting City business online or over the phone whenever possible.

www.mycentraloregon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Bend, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#City Services#Community Building#Municipal Services#Public Services#The Administration Office#Bend Police Department#Ne#The Police Department#Municipal Court#Development Services#City Facilities#City Employees#City Business#Franklin Avenue#Public Travel#Scheduled Appointments#Community Members#Request Assistance#Weekdays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

State Code Brings More Housing Opportunities

The City of Bend will soon consider new code changes following recent action at the state level to provide more housing opportunities for Oregon residents. In 2019 the Oregon legislature passed House Bill (HB) 2001 which requires Oregon cities with over 25,000 population to allow the development certain types of “middle housing” such as duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes, within residential zones.
Bend, ORKTVZ

ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of May 17-21

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction report for the week of May 17-21: The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Deschutes County, ORKTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of May 16-22

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of May 16-22. Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – Landscaping, permanent seeding and site clean up will occur throughout the week. Closure Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures and delays during...
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

Campus “Pop-Up” Vaccine Clinics Scheduled

COCC and OSU-Cascades, together with Deschutes County, are co-hosting free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics on both campuses in Bend. Visit bit.ly/oncampusvaccines to learn more, including how to make an appointment. The COCC Foundation and the College would be very grateful if you would share news of these upcoming clinics with your community (for example, on your social media accounts and in conversations with others). We also encourage you to attend if you’ve not yet had a chance to get your COVID-19 vaccine!
Deschutes County, ORmycentraloregon.com

Deschutes County Planning Seat Open

South Deschutes County residents are invited to apply for an open seat on the Deschutes County Planning Commission. The planning commission reviews land use policy and zoning regulations and makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners. Members make up the official citizen involvement committee on land use planning for the unincorporated area of the County, providing a forum for community input. The commission represents all unincorporated areas of the County, but the open seat represents the South County area.