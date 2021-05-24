Cancel
Oil prices rise on potential hitch in Iran talks

By Reuters
CNBC
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices rose on Monday as a demand bump fueled by COVID-19 vaccination drives gave traders optimism that the market can absorb any Iranian oil that would come on the market if Western talks with Tehran lead to the lifting of sanctions. Prices also got a boost on expectations that...

