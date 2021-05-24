Opinion: Conference that

In the end, for all the frustration of Harry Kane potentially leaving, a defence that can never be counted on not to make crippling mistakes, a misfiring forward line, an interim manager who decided to reward friends and punish a couple of our best players—for all of that, when the handball was ruled not to have disallowed Bale’s first goal and we realised that not only had we ruined Leicester’s hopes but we now stood ahead of THEM—well let’s get this over the line, lads! And they did. We will have a new manager—presumably a new striker—hopefully several new defenders—playing in a competition that hasn’t existed before among the dregs of Europe. But it could have been worse. Hardly makes up for all the negatives—and as is already being pointed out, the Top Four as presently constituted will be brutally difficult to displace—and perhaps for more than one or two seasons. But gives us something to smile about.