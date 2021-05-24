newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Opinion: Conference that

By Alex Neil
spurs-web.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the end, for all the frustration of Harry Kane potentially leaving, a defence that can never be counted on not to make crippling mistakes, a misfiring forward line, an interim manager who decided to reward friends and punish a couple of our best players—for all of that, when the handball was ruled not to have disallowed Bale’s first goal and we realised that not only had we ruined Leicester’s hopes but we now stood ahead of THEM—well let’s get this over the line, lads! And they did. We will have a new manager—presumably a new striker—hopefully several new defenders—playing in a competition that hasn’t existed before among the dregs of Europe. But it could have been worse. Hardly makes up for all the negatives—and as is already being pointed out, the Top Four as presently constituted will be brutally difficult to displace—and perhaps for more than one or two seasons. But gives us something to smile about.

Harry Kane
Premier League

Premier League: Alisson Scores Dramatic Late Winner For Liverpool

Crystal Palace came from behind twice to steal victory against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in today’s first Premier League encounter. Palace have never come back from behind at half-time to win a Premier League game under Roy Hodgson, but they did today despite Villa’s star man Jack Grealish making an appearance after a lengthy injury spell on the sidelines.
Premier League

Tottenham caretaker boss Mason: Kane deserves Player of the Year

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason says Harry Kane deserved to win the Premier League of the Year. Manchester City's Ruben Dias is the current favourite, partly because of the club's potential treble of the Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup. But Mason argues that Kane is the most significant player of the season, regardless of Tottenham's form.
Premier League

Kane on the Golden Boot charge as Alli enters FPL differential conversation

Goals: Harry Kane (£11.8m), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.9m) Assists: Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale (£9.2m) Bonus Points: Hojbjerg x3, Kane x2, Hugo Lloris (£5.6m), Rui Patricio (£5.3m) x1. Harry Kane (£11.8m) rewarded those who handed him the Gameweek 36 armband with a first haul since mid-April as Spurs triumphed over a wasteful Wolves.
Premier League

The Warmdown: Sunday success as Spurs see off struggling Wolves

Having been on the receiving end of an attacking masterclass in their defeat to Leeds United last Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur responded well in a comfortable victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers this Sunday. Ryan Mason made one change to the side that were played off the park at Elland Road,...
Premier League
Daily Mail

Harry Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave this summer to spark £150m transfer tussle between City, United and Chelsea... and the England captain wants his future sorted BEFORE Euro 2020

Harry Kane has informed Tottenham he wants to leave this summer sparking a £150million scramble for the England captain. The centre-forward’s desire to leave Spurs has been an open secret for over a year - and the 27-year-old has now told chairman Daniel Levy he wants to join a new club before next season.
Premier League

African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

Paris (AFP) – Egypt’s Mohamed Salah goes into the final two rounds of the Premier League season as joint top scorer with Harry Kane on 22 goals in the Golden Boot race. Both scored at the weekend with Salah equalising for Liverpool in their dramatic 2-1 stoppage-time victory at West Bromwich Albion.
Premier League

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Premier League
AFP

Goalkeeper to goalscorer as Alisson rescues Liverpool, Tottenham up to sixth

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker's dramatic 95th-minute goal gave Liverpool a 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday to maintain their bid to play in next season's Champions League. Tottenham were more comfortable 2-0 winners over Wolves to move into pole position for a place in the Europa League, but Everton's hopes of European football were dealt a massive blow by Sheffield United's shock 1-0 victory at Goodison Park. Alisson's perfectly executed header keeps Liverpool's top-four fate in their own hands despite sitting fifth in the table. Jurgen Klopp's men trail fourth-placed Chelsea by one point and Leicester by three, with two league games left to play.
Premier League

Kane wants to leave Spurs: reports

London (AFP) – Tottenham striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave at the end of the season, according to reports on Monday. Kane is unhappy at Tottenham’s lack of progress this season and is willing to leave after 12 with the north London side, according to Sky Sports.