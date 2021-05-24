Win Tickets to Lady A at Ford Center Before They Go On Sale May 28th

Get ready to shop, eat and support local with Downtown Evansville's Spring Small Business Saturday. Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? How about that there are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers? When you shop, eat, and spend locally you are not adding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. You are helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and send their kids to summer camp, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!