99.5 WKDQ

Win Tickets to Lady A at Ford Center Before They Go On Sale May 28th

By Ryan O'Bryan
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've certainly seen the flood gates open when comes to concert announcements over the past several weeks. Since April 7th, we've had five country stars announce they'll be stopping in Evansville as part of their 2021 tour plans. That includes Lady A, who, on Tuesday, May 18th, announced they'll be playing the Ford Center as part of their What a Song Can Do Tour. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 28th online only through Ticketmaster, but don't grab your credit or debit card just yet. You may not need it, because we're giving you the chance to win them before they go on sale!

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

