Legalized Sports Gambling in California Crosses Hurdle, But Time is Running Out

By Erik Gibbs
gamblingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia has had a difficult time introducing any type of expanded gambling, mostly due to resistance from the state’s tribes. However, an effort to bring sports gambling to the state is underway that hopes to find success. A petition that has been circulating to allow a public referendum on sports gambling by California’s tribes has surpassed the number of signatures needed for a vote; however, it won’t be able to move forward unless enough of the signatures can be verified by this Wednesday. The state has just three days to verify another 225,147 names, according to Casino.org.

