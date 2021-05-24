newsbreak-logo
Orleans, MA

Lawsuit alleges mistakes and coverup by Orleans fire department in fatal heart attack case

capecodtimes.com
 4 days ago

ORLEANS – The family of an Orleans man who died of a heart attack in September 2016 filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the town in Barnstable Superior Court last week. The suit alleges that Orleans rescue personnel prematurely terminated lifesaving efforts on Duane Mead, and then attempted to cover it up with false statements on documents and in verbal correspondence with hospital personnel.

