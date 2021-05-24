Lawsuit alleges mistakes and coverup by Orleans fire department in fatal heart attack case

BARNSTABLE – A small fire broke out at the Festival Plaza complex at 1070 Iyannough Road (Route 132) late Thursday evening the fire was reported in a window box outside a vacant store. The fire apparently got inside the building and activated a sprinkler head. Fire crews were able to quickly put the fire out. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. Firefighters from Hyannis and West Barnstable also responded to the scene.