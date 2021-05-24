Raids on Illegal Gambling in Kentucky Leads to 4 Arrests
Police and federal officers in Nicholasville, Kentucky, apprehended four individuals in relation to illegal gambling operations in the state. Crackdowns on unlicensed and unregulated gambling businesses in the United States continue spearheaded by the FBI and local law enforcement. Last week, FBI agents and the Nicholasville Police Department executed search warrants that led to the bust of two gambling businesses that were operating without proper licenses.www.gamblingnews.com