OnePlus once again ventured into the mid-range phone category with the introduction of the OnePlus Nord. It has since received follow-up devices in the form of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100. The phones are now available in the US and are ready to receive OxygenOS 11 update. We’ve been anticipating for the OnePlus Nord 2. It could run on MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and come with better specs. Not much details are available but earlier this year, we noted a OnePlus Nord N1 5G mid-range phone was being planned.