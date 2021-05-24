newsbreak-logo
Iowa State

New Laws Limit Casino Workers Minimum Wage in Iowa

By Luke Thompson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa legislators have passed on a bill that fixes the minimum wage for casino employees in the state at $9.06 even if the federal minimum wage goes up. Casino workers in Iowa are facing new challenges to hourly pay as the legislature voted last week to set a fixed minimum wage at gaming properties at $9.06 or 125% of the minimum federal age at the time of voting. The rate will become permanent as of December 31 this year and will remain unchanged even if the current wage is changed.

