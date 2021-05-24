newsbreak-logo
MLB

Peterson expected to start for New York against Colorado

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Mets -132, Rockies +115; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Mets Monday. The Mets are 11-4 on their home turf. New York has slugged .341, last in the majors. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .433 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.

MLBNew York Post

David Peterson responds in big way for Mets after rocky start

PHILADELPHIA — Three batters into Sunday’s start, it looked as if it might be a very short night’s work for Mets starter David Peterson. After the second-year lefty was tagged for a leadoff home run, he permitted the next two batters to reach base safely. Peterson rebounded from that rocky start to record the next 15 outs without allowing another run to score. His five innings of one-run ball ultimately did not go to waste, as the Mets’ rallied from a late bullpen-induced deficit and then barely held on in the final inning for a wild 8-7 win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets win another ridiculous game over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Jonathan Villar caught the Phillies sleeping, took a quiet trip around the bases and sparked a six-run Mets rally that represented their best offensive production of the year. The Mets needed every single one of those six runs to come out on top after a dramatic bottom of the ninth inning.
MLBbostonnews.net

Mets look to maintain momentum vs. Phillies

If there's one word to describe the Philadelphia Phillies through 27 games, it's this: inconsistent. The Phillies haven't won consecutive games since April 4-5. After rallying from a 4-0 deficit to tie the New York Mets on Saturday, the host Phillies fell 5-4 when Michael Conforto hit a solo home run off Hector Neris to open the ninth inning.
MLBbangthebook.com

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds & Betting Pick

Sunday Night Baseball features a long-running rivalry as the Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets. These two teams have been among the many around baseball that have underachieved this season in some way, shape, or form. The Phillies “lead” the NL East with a losing record, while the Mets, who did have some COVID issues early in the year, are also a game below break even.
MLBvegasodds.com

Free MLB Pick: Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds (May 2)

The Mets are 3-7 in their last 10 and 10-11 overall. The Phillies are 5-5 in their last 10 and 13-14 overall. Even though they are under .500, the teams are tied for first place in the NL East. It is the rubber game of the three-game series after the...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

The Mets actually won a game that they (temporarily) blew in the ninth inning

To say that Sunday night’s Mets-Phillies game wasn’t a complete avalanche of anger, frustration, devastation, complications, and a few more -ation words that I don’t even know would be a massive lie. The Mets looked two different kinds of ugly on either end of their six-run eighth inning that gave them the lead they needed in an 8-7 win over Philadelphia.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Bullpen Saves The Day After Peterson’s Shaky Start

David Peterson’s 2021 season has gotten off to an inconsistent start. After surprising many with the success he had in 2020, Peterson has had mixed results in 2021. The Arizona Diamondbacks presented the biggest challenge of the young season for Peterson, as they came into the weekend series at Citi Field leading the league in both slugging percentage and OPS vs. left-handed pitchers.
MLBCovers.com

Mets vs Phillies Picks: Struggling Offenses Continue To Show No Pop

The MLB betting board has a full slate of 15 games for Sunday with the late game taking place between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are below .500 with a 13-14 record but that's good enough to see them atop the NL East standings and they are slight -120 home favorites tonight.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

David Peterson Rebounds With His Four-Seamer During Latest Start

With the New York Mets lacking reliable options within the starting rotation last season, they were forced to call upon one of their top young pitchers, David Peterson, and needed him to help carry the load, providing him an opportunity to shine during his major league debut. Even though Peterson...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Donnie Stevenson Revives Mets’ Offense in Philly

The Mets took the final two of three games from the Phillies this past weekend, getting their seven-game road trip — and May — started on the right foot. Despite suffering what seem to be short-term injuries to Marcus Stroman, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz and J.D. Davis, the Mets finally got enough hitting to support their pitching with one-run wins on Saturday an Sunday after a one-run loss on Friday.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Poise Powers Peterson Past Phillies

The New York Mets starting rotation doesn’t need a phantom coach to perform. David Peterson owned the mound in the rubber match of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson faced the Philadelphia lineup for the third time this season. A rocky first inning emanated vibes of his first start...
MLBSportsGrid

May 2 MLB Betting Guide

Although there is plenty of baseball left in the season, a few teams have played in midseason form. Sunday’s slate of games should provide non-stop action starting at 1:05 p.m. Eastern. Here’s a couple of games you should target. Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Spread, Moneyline, Total, and Odds.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Late Flurry Leads Mets to 8-7 Victory Over Phils in Thriller

The Mets (11-11) enjoyed a late inning rally against the Philadelphia Phillies (13-15) and secured a close 8-7 victory on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. In the process, New York also captured the series win. New York scored six runs in the eighth, but Edwin Diaz nearly blew the lead in...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets return home for three-game set against Diamondbacks

The New York Mets (13-13) are back at Citi Field to kick off a five-game homestand with a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-16). New York dominated Arizona the last time they welcomed them to Citi Field, sweeping a four-game September series in 2019. That series included an exciting opening game in which Jacob deGrom was dominant despite giving up a solo home run to old friend Wilmer Flores, and Pete Alonso launched two solo dingers on his way to glory later that month.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Rat or raccoon? What happened in dugout tunnel during NY Mets 5-4 win

NEW YORK — Patrick Mazeika, taking only his second big-league at-bat, hit a dribbler that scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th. The Mets had successfully rallied from an early four-run deficit. In the comeback, Francisco Lindor launched a game-tying, two-run home run in the seventh inning.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Francisco Lindor, Patrick Mazeika key Mets' comeback win, electrify Citi Field

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor destroyed a baseball, silenced the home-crowd boos and brought the thundering applause back to Citi Field all with one swing. The shortstop cranked his first home run at Citi Field, and second of the season, and tied the game in the seventh inning. An unlikely hero in backup catcher Patrick Mazeika walked up to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning. Mazeika, in just his second major league at-bat, was credited with the walk-off RBI on a soft grounder that rolled just a few feet in front of the batter’s box.
NFLsportschatplace.com

New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/7/21

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-16) at New York Mets (13-13) MLB Baseball: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:10 pm (Citi Field) Zac Gallen (1-1) (3.48) vs. David Peterson (1-3) (4.81) The Line: New York Mets -139 / Arizona Diamondbacks +129 --- Over/Under: 8 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Arizona Diamondbacks...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Rat or Raccoon? Lindor, Mazeika are the heroes in wild walk-off victory

The Mets pulled off an absolute stunner of a walk-off win in the tenth inning to beat the Diamondbacks 5-4 in the first game of a weekend series at Citi Field. After everything that happened in this game (and boy did a lot happen in this game), it’s easy to forget that this game began with David Peterson unable to get out of the second inning. After a rather uneventful first inning for both teams, the Diamondbacks got a rally started in the second with a one-out single against the shift by Pavin Smith. Peterson was able to strike out Nick Ahmed for the second out, but then Josh Rojas laced a base hit on which Conforto nearly made a sliding catch, but he merely trapped the ball and two men were on for the Diamondbacks. Even though Peterson was unable to calm himself down and stop the bleeding in the subsequent at-bats, it was the walk to the opposing pitcher Zac Gallen to load the bases that came back to (snake)bite Peterson.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mazeika, Lindor Carry Mets to 5-4 Win Over Diamondbacks

It was Mazeika’s moment on Friday night for the Mets, along with the bullpen throwing a gem as the Mets defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4 at Citi Field for their third straight win. David Peterson was only able to go 1.2 innings on Friday night, leaving the last 8.1 innings in...