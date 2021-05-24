newsbreak-logo
India's COVID-19 death toll passes 300K

By The Associated Press
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
The COVID-19 death toll in India has passed 300,000 as a devastating surge of new infections appears to be easing in big cities — but the virus isn’t finished with India by any means.

As megacities such as Mumbai and New Delhi see some improvement, the virus appears to be taking a ghastly toll in the country’s vast rural areas.

A majority of India’s people live in rural areas, where health care is limited.

The health ministry on Monday reported 4,454 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India’s total to 303,720. India has the third most deaths, behind the United States (590,000) and Brazil (449,000).

Experts believe the true death toll in India is significantly greater.

