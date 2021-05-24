newsbreak-logo
53 years on, John Carlos still sees the IOC as a money-chasing dictatorship

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently had the honor of sitting down with Dr John Carlos for my podcast, The Rematch. I wanted to get the thoughts of the man who made history by protesting in support of human rights on the podium alongside Tommie Smith at the 1968 Olympics. His views are particularly timely given the International Olympic Committee’s intention to enforce its infamous Rule 50 in Tokyo this summer. Under Rule 50, athletes are banned from protesting on the podium, field of play or at ceremonies (they can still express political views on social media or in interviews). It may as well be called the John Carlos and Tommie Smith rule.

San Jose, CAMercury News

Editorial: Olympics protest ban reveals the Games’ political hypocrisy

The IOC’s announcement last week that athletes participating in the Tokyo Games will face punishment for any political protests or demonstrations would be laughable if the Olympics weren’t one of the world’s premier sporting events. The Olympics have long been synonymous with political hypocrisy. The International Olympic Committee likes to...
Dr. John Carlos, who raised a fist during 1968 Olympics, reacts to Olympic ban on protests

The International Olympic Committee has banned participants from raising their fists or taking a knee during the Tokyo Olympics set to begin on July 23. During the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their fists during the national anthem to protest racial inequality. Carlos joined Start Your Day to discuss the ban and the importance of it.
Olympics-IOC still ironing out medical needs for teams at Tokyo Games

BERLIN (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still ironing out details of a policy by which national teams fly in additional medical staff for the Tokyo Olympics so as not to burden Japan which is struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC’s coordination commission chief John...
IOC still committed to hosting Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead as planned, according to the opinion of International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound. He told CNN cancelling the Games, which was delayed from 2020, is 'essentially off the table.'. Although he said nothing is guaranteed, the Olympic bubble looks to have all the...
Asahi Shimbun newspaper calls for Japanese Government to cancel Olympics

Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper has called for the cancellation of Tokyo 2020 in an editorial, citing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tokyo 2020 sponsor said the spread of COVID-19 has not stopped and that an extension of the state of emergency in the host city is "inevitable".
UPI News

Member of IOC dismisses calls for Tokyo Olympic cancellation

May 26 (UPI) -- A prominent member of the International Olympic Committee said the Tokyo Olympics should be held even if the prime minister of Japan requested a cancellation, according to a Japanese press report. Dick Pound, a former Olympic swimmer and ex-chancellor of Canada's McGill University, said the Summer...
Tokyo Olympics Makes Decision on Athletes Wearing Black Lives Matter Apparel at Ceremonies

The Tokyo Olympics will start in July, and the International Olympic committee just made a decision. According to the Associated Press (via TMZ), athletes will not be allowed to wear Black Lives Matter apparel during the ceremonies. The IOC revealed its board policy two weeks ago, but the AP confirmed this week that Black Lives Matter apparel is included in the ban of protests and political messages.
Tokyo 2020 consider male and female athletes for Olympic Oath at Opening Ceremony

Tokyo 2020 organisers are considering having one female and one male athlete swear the Olympic Oath at the Opening Ceremony of the rescheduled Games. Traditionally, one athlete from the host nation recites the oath on behalf of all Games participants, but having a male and female carry out the role on July 23 would be a nod to gender balance and equality recommendations set out in Olympic Agenda 2020.
The Hill

The 2022 Beijing Olympics: There's a lesson in the boycott of apartheid sports

“Let’s not honor the Chinese government by having heads of state go to China,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at the recent bipartisan congressional hearing jointly hosted by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission and the Congressional-Executive Committee on China. “For heads of state to go to China in light of a genocide that is ongoing, while you’re sitting there in your seat, really begs the question: What moral authority do you have to speak again about human rights any place in the world?”
Reuters

Females told to ‘be quiet’ on transgender issue - ex-weightlifter

Former Olympic weightlifter Tracey Lambrechs says females are being told to “be quiet” when they complain about the fairness of transgender New Zealand athlete Laurel Hubbard competing in women’s competitions. Hubbard is on track to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after the International Weightlifting Federation...
People Power: Why Mobilisations Matter Even in a Pandemic

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations are the latest in a great global wave of protests that started with the Arab Spring 10 years ago and continue today, seen in the brave civil disobedience people are mounting against Myanmar’s military coup and the protests against Israeli violence in Palestine, with people taking to the streets around the world to show solidarity and demand an end to the killing.
Mitt Romney Redoubles His Call for a Diplomatic Boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Mitt Romney Redoubles His Call for a Diplomatic Boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The commencement of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is less than nine months away, and calls for a boycott are becoming increasingly strong. Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney stayed firm on his statements this year that he supported a diplomatic boycott of the Games, but not one that would hurt the athletes, during a press conference on Thursday.
