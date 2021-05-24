newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

KYW Medical Report: Returning to society at your own pace

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
Posted by 
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the CDC’s updated guidance takes effect, many are grappling with how to re-emerge back into society. It’s important to take things at your own pace but still make an effort.

www.audacy.com
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Kyw Medical Report#Cdc#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthMedPage Today

Op-Ed: Unmask at Your Own Pace

Beginning at age 4, my son eagerly anticipated the day he would be able to take "big boy walks" by himself in our neighborhood. When he turned 6, my wife and I decided that he was old enough and responsible enough to cross the streets in our neighborhood to go visit his friends. That day came when I was preparing to start a virtual lecture and he asked if he could go to a friend's house around the corner. I told him he could go by himself since he was a big boy now. I thought he would be ecstatic. Instead, he looked at me worriedly and asked, "Is it really okay?" After walking with a parent for your entire life and being repeatedly told that it isn't safe to cross the street without holding an adult's hand, how do you take those first steps out on your own with confidence?
Norwell, MAWicked Local

Norwell doctor wins Massachusetts Medical Society award

Dr. Ronald W. Dunlap, a Norwell resident, was recently honored by the Massachusetts Medical Society with its 2021 Award for Distinguished Service. The honor is awarded each year to a member of the society who has made significant contributions to the goals of the organization through demonstrated leadership, member recruitment and committee work.
Florida Statethecapitolist.com

Medical house calls return to Florida

House calls are back. Very few Americans remember it, but there was a time when the doctor came to you in your home to treat you. The advancement of new technology is making that type of care possible again. DispatchHealth, a provider of in-home medical care, announced yesterday it has...
Mental Healthyourvalley.net

Mental health services forced to pivot during pandemic

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out and businesses begin to open to a hopeful public, life is looking a little more normal these days. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will...
Diseases & Treatmentspvtimes.com

Report: Alzheimer’s burden growing at alarming pace

The Alzheimer’s Association recently released its 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, which provides an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality, costs of care and impact on caregivers across the country and in Nevada. One of the biggest takeaways from this year’s...