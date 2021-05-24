KYW Medical Report: Returning to society at your own pace

Beginning at age 4, my son eagerly anticipated the day he would be able to take "big boy walks" by himself in our neighborhood. When he turned 6, my wife and I decided that he was old enough and responsible enough to cross the streets in our neighborhood to go visit his friends. That day came when I was preparing to start a virtual lecture and he asked if he could go to a friend's house around the corner. I told him he could go by himself since he was a big boy now. I thought he would be ecstatic. Instead, he looked at me worriedly and asked, "Is it really okay?" After walking with a parent for your entire life and being repeatedly told that it isn't safe to cross the street without holding an adult's hand, how do you take those first steps out on your own with confidence?