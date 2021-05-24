newsbreak-logo
Movies

Baby Jaws? Scar Face the Lion? The origin stories we’d like to see

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s Cruella is the latest film exploring a villain’s knotty history – here are the spin-offs Hollywood could tackle next. Nobody is ever really evil any more. The entertainment world has been working overtime filling in villain backstories lately, providing excuses and rationales for everyone from Joker to Maleficent, Hannibal to Nurse Ratched. Next up we have Disney’s Cruella, explaining what turned the 101 Dalmatians vamp from promising fashion designer to puppy-skinning wrong-un. What’s left when even a mass pet-killer is worthy of rehabilitation? Well, if you’re listening, Hollywood, here are a few ideas …

