Baby Jaws? Scar Face the Lion? The origin stories we’d like to see

The Underground Railroad is cutting to the chase. In this short episode (“Chapter 4: The Great Spirit”), which clocks in well below 40 minutes if you don’t count the credits, we see the origin story of Arnold Ridgeway, the implacable slave-catcher who’s been on Cora’s trail since she escaped. The brevity is, in part, the point. There’s nothing terribly complicated about how Arnold became the man he is when we first meet him in the series. There’s not a complex story of cycles of abuse. There’s no painstaking indoctrination in the ways of racism, colonialism, anti-Blackness, or the “merits” of slavery as an institution. There’s simply a weird, angry young man, and a father who loves him too much to see the monster inside until it’s too late.