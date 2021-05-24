newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Hazard wants to leave Real Madrid and return to Chelsea -report

By Lucas Navarrete
managingmadrid.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid attacker Eden Hazard wants to leave the club and return to Chelsea this summer, according to a report from El Chiringuito’s Edu Aguirre. The winger feels like Kylian Mbappe’s potential signing for Madrid would put him “on the outside looking in,” per that same report. Even if the...

www.managingmadrid.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eden Hazard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#El Chiringuito#Exclusiva De Eduaguirre7#El Chiringuito Tv#Los Blancos#La#London#Volver#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueHouston Chronicle

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS (AP) — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country's “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players...
UEFASanta Maria Times

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
Soccer939thegame.com

Zidane to leave Real Madrid at end of season: reports

(Reuters) – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has told his players he will leave the La Liga club at the end of the season, Spanish media reported late on Saturday. Radio station Onda Cero said Zidane informed the players about his decision before last weekend’s 2-2 La Liga draw at home with Sevilla where Real missed the chance to top the table.
Premier Leaguecaughtoffside.com

Real Madrid star could rejoin Chelsea if Zidane sanctions sale

According to recent reports, Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard could be set for a stunning Stamford Bridge reunion if Zinedine Zidane opts to part ways with the Belgian. That’s according to HLN journalist Kristof Terreur who claims the Blues still ‘really like’ their former wide-man. Despite moving to Real Madrid...
Soccertrtworld.com

Zidane tells Real Madrid players that he's leaving the club

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has told his players he will leave the La Liga club at the end of the season. Zidane informed the players about his decision before last weekend's 2-2 La Liga draw at home with Sevilla where Real missed the chance to top the table, Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported on Saturday.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: How much would Eden Hazard sell for?

The controversy around Real Madrid left winger Eden Hazard has died down. After he was caught laughing with former Chelsea teammates when Los Blancos were eliminated from the Champions League at Stamford Bridge, rumors starting swirling about Hazard’s future at the club. Even MARCA’s Jose Felix Diaz reported that Real would listen to transfer offers for the forward.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Marcelo returns to Real Madrid squad to travel to Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid travel north to the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday evening, another crucial game in their tightly-fought battle with Atletico Madrid for the league title. Los Blancos are neck-and-neck with their city rivals, who play Osasuna in Madrid at the same time Madrid face Athletic.
SoccerFOX Sports

Injured Hazard out of Real Madrid's Spanish league finale

MADRID (AP) — Injured again, Eden Hazard will miss Real Madrid's Spanish league finale on Saturday. Hazard was not included in the team's squad for the home match against Villarreal, which Madrid needs to win to have a chance of defending its Spanish league title. It enters the final round two points behind Atlético Madrid, which visits relegation-threatened Valladolid.
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
Soccerlastwordonsports.com

Why Zinedine Zidane May Feel Now is the Time to Leave Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is no stranger to making surprise exits from Real Madrid, either as a player or as the club’s manager. In his playing days, the great Frenchman shocked many with his decision to retire in 2006. More recently, Zidane left Los Blancos in 2018 having guided the club to a third consecutive Champions League crown, only to return ten months later following the failed appointment of Julen Lopetegui.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 ways Karim Benzema’s return will help France

On Tuesday France’s 26-man squad for the UEFA EURO 2020 was going to be announced, and everyone was excited to see the squad of a country that has an immense depth in their talent pool. Madridistas weren’t particularly excited, because the only Real Madrid player who could represent France in Euros was Raphael Varane.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 things that can convince Zinedine Zidane to stay

On Saturday, the 15th of May, big news shook up Real Madrid, their fans, and Spanish football in general. With just 24 hours remaining for Real Madrid’s penultimate game of the season against Athletic Bilbao, news broke out that the club’s manager Zinedine Zidane will leave Real Madrid after the 2020/21 season ends.
UEFAonefootball.com

🚨 Real Madrid confirm Toni Kroos has tested positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid have confirmed that midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for COVID-19. The German international was missing from the team that beat Athletic Club 1-0 on Sunday to keep Los Blancos’ LaLiga title hopes alive. And the club have stated that was due to the 31-year-old being in close...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Raul: “Real Madrid first team is my home and where I want to be”

Raul spoke to the media after Castilla gutting playoff exit to Ibiza, discussing the match, players and his own future at the club. There was some heated conversation between some of Real Madrid officals and the referee at the full time whistle with the backroom staff clearly frustrated by the manner of Castilla’s exit. Although Raul didn’t explain what was discussed between his staff and the referee, he did vent his frustration about the format “I don’t think its the best because they don’t beat you and you get eliminated. Today is a day to be happy and content because the boys have given everything. It is a game that could have been chosen for either of us, we have fought it and it is to feel very happy for everything we have experienced. This is not the end, it is the beginning of many very beautiful ones for everyone. It is a year for everyone to be happy within the club ”.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Liverpool Transfers: Could Kylian Mbappe actually be possible?

In an ideal world, Liverpool would be able to boost their attack in the summer 2021 transfer window. They would be able to sign a superstar forward who can reinvigorate their offense and add goals, because the Reds currently have just one truly clinical attacker in Mohamed Salah. Hopefully, Diogo Jota can become one soon and then Harvey Elliott can join him later, but the Reds would love to have someone with true star power in 2021-2022.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Manchester United Leading Transfer Chase To Sign Kieran Trippier From Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier is set to leave Atletico Madrid this summer with Manchester United reportedly leading the chase to sign the right-back. Despite Trippier's successful two-year spell in Spain, which could end in a Liga title triumph this season as Atletico lead Real Madrid by two points going into the last round of games, it's being reported that the 30-year-old is keen on a return to the Premier League.
Soccer90min.com

Zinedine Zidane blasts suggestions he has told Real Madrid squad he is leaving

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hit back at reports suggesting he has already told his players that he will be leaving the club this summer. Rumours from across Europe have suggested that Zidane, whose future has been up in the air for what feels like an eternity anyway, has already confessed to his squad that he plans to walk away, regardless of whether they win La Liga.