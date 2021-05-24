Pioli names the ‘turning point’ of Milan’s season and discusses tactical approach vs. Atalanta – video

With five games to go, Stefano Pioli is reportedly set to slightly change his formation to try and get the best out of his side. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), Pioli will not try and put forward any revolution, but there will be some small tactical changes, such as the change from the tried and tested 4-2-3-1 to the 4-2-2-2. The aim of this is to ensure that the the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not left alone, so the Milan manager decided to bring Ante Rebic closer to the Swede.