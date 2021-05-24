Pioli names the ‘turning point’ of Milan’s season and discusses tactical approach vs. Atalanta – video
AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli showered his team with praise after they beat Atalanta to reach the top four, and also named the turning point of the season. Milan ensured that they will be playing Champions League football for the first time since the 2013-14 season with a colossal 2-0 win over Atalanta. The Rossoneri went into the game knowing that only three points would guarantee a top four spot, with Juventus and Napoli facing favourable games against Bologna and Hellas Verona respectively.sempremilan.com