Fairfield Twp. to host a pre-Memorial Day observance at Heroes Park with special event

SALINEVILLE — Those fallen heroes will be remembered in the village this Memorial Day, but it may be a little different. Frank Shagnot of the American Legion John Adams Post said Monday in light of Covid-19, there will be a smaller remembrance than in the past. Members of the honor guard of the Legion Post #442 will march at 8 a.m. from the post to the bridge where the monument is on Main Street. A prayer will be offered, the wreath will be thrown into the creek followed by the 21-gun salute.