Fairfield Twp. to host a pre-Memorial Day observance at Heroes Park with special event
Fairfield Twp. and the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Committee will host a pre-Memorial Day Observance at Heroes Park on Monday at 7 p.m. “Memorial Day is to honor those who have fallen in action, who have given the ultimate sacrifice in any of the wars...Veteran’s Day is for all those who have served, so that’s a big difference,” said Fred Valerius, Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Committee spokesperson.www.journal-news.com