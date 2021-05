Georges St-Pierre is mixed martial arts royalty and he has no issue with YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul entering that realm. He does, however, have a word of caution for them. In an interview with JOE.co.uk, “GSP” was asked what he thinks of the infamous Paul brothers, who have drawn the ire of combat sports fans with their involvement in the world of boxing while also drawing massive mainstream interest due to their sizeable social media followings. Logan is set to meet boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout on June 6, while Paul recently knocked out retired MMA champion Ben Askren at a highly publicized Triller Fight Club event.