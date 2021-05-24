GdS: Milan player ratings for win over Atalanta – lots of praise as midfielder gets a 9
A number of AC Milan players received high praise for their performance during Sunday’s crucial 2-0 win over Atalanta. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive) starts by heaping praise on Franck Kessie who got a score of 9 out of 10 for his match-winning brace from the penalty spot and for another excellent performance in midfield, proving he is among the best midfielders in Europe.sempremilan.com