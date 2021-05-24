newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

GdS: Milan player ratings for win over Atalanta – lots of praise as midfielder gets a 9

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of AC Milan players received high praise for their performance during Sunday’s crucial 2-0 win over Atalanta. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive) starts by heaping praise on Franck Kessie who got a score of 9 out of 10 for his match-winning brace from the penalty spot and for another excellent performance in midfield, proving he is among the best midfielders in Europe.

sempremilan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Saelemaekers
Person
Theo Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atalanta#Ac Milan#Gds#Gds#La Gazzetta Dello Sport#Milanlive#Frenchman#Turk#Ac Milan Players#Midfield#Gds#Calabria#Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gianluigi Buffon reveals he will QUIT Juventus at the end of the season and may even retire... but Serie A rivals Atalanta could make a move for the iconic 43-year-old goalkeeper

Gianluigi Buffon has revealed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season and could even retire from football. The 43-year-old goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season. Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Buffon said: 'This year my experience in Juventus will end definitively. Either I stop or...
UEFAsempremilan.com

Official: Date and time for Milan’s Champions League decider against Atalanta confirmed

It has been confirmed that AC Milan will play Atalanta on Sunday night in what could well be a must-win game to secure a top four place. After wasting their ‘match point’ against Leonardo Semplici’s Cagliari side last night at San Siro, another one is in hand against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, who will play in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini plays down Tottenham move talk

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini responded to rumours linking him with Tottenham after victory over Parma. La Dea won 5-2 on Sunday and Gasperini was asked about Spurs rumours. He said, “I have a very long contract with Atalanta and I am very happy, but every day reports come out...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: AtlÃ©tico can open 4-point lead in Spanish league

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. AtlÃ©tico Madrid could move closer to its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a home win against Real Sociedad. A victory would give AtlÃ©tico a four-point lead over second-place Barcelona, which was held 3-3 by Levante on Tuesday to squander yet another chance to reach the top. Defending champion Real Madrid is two points behind AtlÃ©tico and is playing Granada on Thursday. Real Sociedad sits in fifth place and is trying to secure a Europa League spot for next season.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Super League rebel Juventus loses 3-0 to Milan, drops to 5th

MILAN — Juventus lost 3-0 at home to AC Milan on Sunday and dropped to fifth to leave its chances of qualifying for the Champions League in peril, on the same weekend that Juventus insisted on forging ahead with a European Super League competition that would guarantee it a spot among elite clubs.
UEFApmldaily.com

ALLAN SSEKAMATTE: Juve, CR7 face Europa League football

European club football’s greatest goal scorer ever Cristiano Ronaldo – plunderer of a record 134 Champions League goals – will play in the continent’s second tier competition, the Europa League next season unless Juventus rediscover their form in time to arrest a mini slump and results elsewhere go their way. The dethroned Serie A champions have won just four of their last nine league games to drop out of the Top Four places that guarantee qualification into Europe’s premier club competition.
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Chelsea FC Plot Summer Bid For Atalanta Midfielder

Chelsea FC are ready to launch a bid to sign Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi in the upcoming transfer window, according to a report in England. The Sun is quoting unnamed reports in Belgium and Ukraine that suggest Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign the Ukraine international this summer.
SoccerSportsBook Review

Serie A Round 36 Top Betting Picks and Predictions

Three games to go in Serie A and the situation is unfolding in the relegation zone, while the Champions League fight had another shocking shuffle. Atalanta are the most reliable and we knew it, threatening now to terminate Benevento’s ambitions. But Napoli got better and better, and the scheduling giving them Udinese is just another gift. Cagliari with fantastic odds over Fiorentina, considering how confident they are lately.
SoccerThe Guardian

Juventus suffer another humiliation as Milan halt their own slump

If a single image could capture how far Juventus’s sights have fallen in this catastrophic campaign, it might be the anguish on Paulo Dybala’s face after he fired wide at the end of their defeat to Milan. There were seconds left to play at Allianz Stadium, too few to believe his team had any chance of rescuing a positive result from a game they were losing 3-0. Dybala was desperate not because he thought Juventus might pinch a draw but because, on the night they dropped out of the top four, one goal would at least prevent them from giving up a head-to-head tie-breaker as well.
Premier LeagueESPN

Midweek stats: Ronaldo 100, Guardiola 31, Messi 37

Amid a packed football schedule across Europe, the wait for Manchester City's title celebration finally ended, thanks to Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Leicester City in midweek. In terms of the race for European spots, however, Arsenal kept things interesting by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Wednesday, doing Leicester, and possibly Liverpool, a huge favour in the process.
Soccerblackwhitereadallover.com

Milestones abound as Juve picks up vital win over Sassuolo

After Sunday’s debacle against AC Milan, the situation for Juventus couldn’t have been more stark. To get into the Champions League places, Nine points out of nine were required, and one of the three teams ahead of them — Atalanta, Milan, and Napoli — would have to drop points. Neither...
UEFAsportsfinding.com

Juventus, fighting for the Champions League, surpasses Inter

You don't want to be left out Champions League of the next course and that is why this Saturday he became strong in the face of adversity to defeat the Inter (2-1) despite playing more than half an hour outnumbered. Juventus jumped to the pitch of the Allianz Arena knowing that Atalanta had won in the field of Genoa (3-4) and was not intimidated by the already mathematically champion of the A series to end up prevailing to achieve three gold points.