Several Bitcoin Miners Said To Halt China Operations Over Regulatory Crackdown, Intensifying Crypto Selloff Worries

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Worries about cryptocurrencies have intensified after some Bitcoin (BTC) miners halted their China operations following Beijing’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading, Reuters reported Sunday. What Happened: Huobi Mall, part of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, said it has suspended crypto-mining services to mainland Chinese clients and will focus on overseas businesses,...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

