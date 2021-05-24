newsbreak-logo
CorSera: Milan beat Atalanta to secure UCL return – celebrations now then planning begins

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday night was a truly unforgettable evening because after seven very long years, Milan secured their return to the Champions League. As il Corriere della Sera writes (via MilanNews), they did it by beating Atalanta away, a feat that very few teams have managed in recent years and against a side that the Rossoneri have struggled with in recent fixtures, remembering the 5-0 defeat in Bergamo last season.

