CorSera: Milan beat Atalanta to secure UCL return – celebrations now then planning begins
Sunday night was a truly unforgettable evening because after seven very long years, Milan secured their return to the Champions League. As il Corriere della Sera writes (via MilanNews), they did it by beating Atalanta away, a feat that very few teams have managed in recent years and against a side that the Rossoneri have struggled with in recent fixtures, remembering the 5-0 defeat in Bergamo last season.sempremilan.com