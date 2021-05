Former AC Milan boss Arrigo Sacchi has claimed that Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Cagliari followed logic, and praised the club’s project overall. Milan went into their game against the Sardinians knowing that one win from their final two games would be enough to secure a return to the Champions League after seven years away, but they blew their chance at home and now face a tricky trip to second-placed Atalanta on the final day knowing only a victory will guarantee top four.